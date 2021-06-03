Five most expensive islands in the world for a luxury holiday

Island vacations are always appealing for they offer luscious beauty, enticing oceanic waters, clear blue skies and many enthralling places to explore. Featuring awe-inspiring views of shimmering water, lush green vegetation, volcanoes and gorgeous mountains, different islands allure millions of vacationers every year.

There are many expensive islands scattered across the world that will let you experience a luxurious holiday. Whether planning a honeymoon, a romantic getaway or a long due family holiday – here are the 5 most expensive islands in the world.

Fregate Island, Seychelles

Fregate Island in Seychelles is famous for its private luxury resorts, seven beautiful beaches, and water sports such as swimming, snorkeling, hiking, windsurfing and deep-sea diving, etc. The island is the easternmost of the granite Inner Islands of Seychelles. It costs around $3,422 to $4,985 a day and it is absolutely worth experiencing with its luxury villas with infinity pools overlooking the Indian Ocean.

Laucala Island, Fiji

Laucala Island is the world’s epitome of a luxurious island resort in Fiji, which offers palm-lined beaches and coral reeds with clear lagoons. It is one of the most desired islands in Fiji, boasting stunning and super comfortable private island resorts, with picturesque vistas. You can enjoy the luxury of this island by spending $62,000 for a night to live in one of its beautiful hilltop residences. There are many fun activities such as rainforest walking tours, golf, jet-skiing, horseback riding, surfing and more to do.

Mustique Island, West Indies

This private island in West Indies has become a popular tourist destination in the world, and it is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and expensive islands in the world. The island has breathtaking oceanic views and private luxurious villas and is a famous celebrity vacation hotspot. Its white-sand beaches and various exhilarating activities are worth spending $26,450 a day. You get to enjoy scuba diving, horse riding to tennis along with numerous exotic spa treatments.

Santorini, Greece

Santorini is known for its colorful volcanic beaches, breathtaking caldera, lunar landscapes and dramatic vistas of the Aegean Sea. The island is a natural wonder, created by a big volcanic eruption over thousands of years ago. The unique beauty of this romantic destination attracts around 2 million visitors every year. Stay at villas with a single bedroom can cost you over $3000 per night. Catamaran sailing, a therapeutic walk at Fira, swimming in hot springs, experiencing unique colors at the red beach and enjoying delicious food at local restaurants are among the few things to do in Santorini.

Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Northwest of Tahiti, the island of Bora Bora is a dream vacation spot for travelers. Its over-the-water bungalows and thrilling water sports activities like scuba diving and snorkeling have made it a popular destination for private island holidays amongst celebrities. A night here costs around $400 and $1200, which isn’t really that expensive to enjoy the beauty and serenity of the island.