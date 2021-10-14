Five most luxurious log cabin rentals in the US

A log cabin getaway has an inherent cozy vibe with its pastoral simplicity and serene natural surroundings. Built from whole or split wood logs; log cabins have evolved over time and now offer a rustic charm of incredible structure in the midst of nowhere paired with modern conveniences.

There is nothing more tempting than staying at a log cabin tucked away in remote natural locations during the fall, where you can enjoy the landscape and the quiet. You can easily find log cabin rentals for both a couple’s getaway and a full-sized cabin for a vacation with friends and family. Here are the best luxury log cabin rentals across the United States.

El Capitan Canyon, Santa Barbara, California

Located on 300 acres of pristine settings along the Pacific Coast, El Capitan Canyon offers a range of safari tents, upscale log cabins and adventure yurts for lodging. The cedar cabins feature kitchens, porches, private bathrooms, fireplaces, lofts and soaking tubs. There is an outdoor pool and a playground where you can enjoy yourself. The cabins have front porches and A-line roofs for you to enjoy the surroundings to the fullest.

The Ranch at Rock Creek

Located on a 19th –century homestead in the Rock Creek Valley, The Ranch has an extravagantly country vibe with a great emphasis on nature. The lodging options include restored log cabins along with canvas tents for a glamping feel. Accommodations include free WiFi, rustic-chic rooms with living areas and valley views. There are many outdoor sports included along with an outdoor pool and a hot tub.

Luxury Cascade Cabin, Cascade, Idaho

Sitting on 80 acres of private ranch, this luxury estate is a massive, traditional log cabin near Cascade Lake. The 6,500-square-foot accommodation offers a fully-equipped kitchen, comfortable rooms, private hot tub, and free parking and EV charger among many other amenities. You can also enjoy the private trails for hiking, off-roading and horseback riding around the location.

Hawks Hideaway, Colorado

Colorado’s Breckenridge is famous for its extravagant log cabins. A classic combination of modern and traditional mountain cabin, Hawks Hideaway is a big rental that sleeps 18. Located on the scenic Baldy Mountain, the cabin offers a private deck with a barbeque, hot tub and firepit. It has an open floor plan, accommodating common areas such as the living room, dining room and full-equipped kitchen into one big room.

1975 Luxury Cabin in Pinetop, Arizona

Offering simple yet luxe vacation experience, this stunning restored 1975 cabin in Pinetop, Arizona is big enough to accommodate two dozen guests at a time. It features upgraded furnishings in leather and soft textures all around. It has a complete gourmet kitchen and nine comfortable beds, while the master suite has a soaking tub and skylight. You can also enjoy the comforts of a modern ski chalet with spa-inspired bathrooms and a large deck.