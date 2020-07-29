Five must-have smart appliances for a man’s kitchen

While some men think the idea of cooking is best left to women, the most attractive man knows his way around the kitchen. Now, there are many kitchen appliances used from whipping up a delicious breakfast to preparing lovely dinners.

Sure, microwaves and ovens have established a place in every kitchen, but with technology advances, appliances like air fryers, coffee makers and pressure cookers are making cooking easier. Here are five must-have smart appliances that every man should have in his kitchen.

Smart 12-Cup Coffee Maker

Mornings seem lazy without a cup or two of refreshing coffee. Smart 12-cup coffee maker, which works with Alexa, allows you the ability to ask your Alexa app or Alexa smart speaker to start brewing your coffee before you even get out of the bed.

All you need to do is to add coffee and water from the front fill design of the reservoir, which lets you add water without shifting the smart coffee maker. With the help of the app, you can easily program it for wake-up ready coffee or you can use it as a conventional coffee maker. Buy for $89.99.

Drop Smart Kitchen Scale

Drop Scale is a Bluetooth-connected kitchen scale that guides you smartly through finding, making and sharing tasty recipes with the help of a connected iOS app. It especially helps if you enjoy baking. It connects to hundreds of step-by-step interactive recipes through a smartphone app to help you out in the kitchen.

There is an auto progress and wireless button that means you don’t have to touch the device while your hands are busy. Heat-resistant Drop Scale precisely measures the ingredients, whether you prefer them in ounces or grams. Buy for $79.95.

Smart Wi-Fi Connected Air Fryer

The COSORI Smart Wi-Fi air fryer is programmable with your mobile devices. This air fryer offers you 11 cooking modes while pairing with an app that helps you cook more than 100 different recipes. It can serve up egg bakes, side dishes, desserts, roasted vegetables, and nearly any protein, perfectly cooked.

The COSORI Smart Wi-Fi air fryer also pairs with Alexa allowing you to use it without even touching a button. You can even head start on dinner preparations by scheduling cook times up to four hours in advance. Buy for $199.99.

Smart Wi-Fi Instant Pot

The Smart Wi-Fi Instant Pot is a programmable multi-cooker, which you can easily control from your mobile devices. It allows you to cook, schedule, adjust, and monitor the progress of your meals instantly. Moreover, it comes with a stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, and condensation collector. Similar to all Instant Pot models, this one is eight appliances in one – it can work as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, sauté/searing, steamer, and warmer. With 13 one-touch smart programs, you can put ribs, soups, beans, rice, and more on autopilot to get delicious results.

The Instant Pot App offers you access to hundreds of pre-programmed recipes from slow-cooked meat, stews, and chili, to yogurt, grains, and cakes. It requires no stirring or watching over the dish while it cooks. You simply need to monitor the progress of your meal from your mobile devices as you will receive notifications as the cooking process progresses. Buy for $149.99.

NutriBullet RX Blender Smart

The Magic Bullet NutriBullet RX Blender will take your nutrition extraction to the next level with its resourcefulness and benefits. The NutriBullet 1700-watt blender offers a 95 percent nutrient extraction ratio. With 2.3 horsepower motor, it shreds, blends, grinds, and chops a variety of grains, fruits, and vegetables. Designed to be smart, it can automatically make drinks in single-sized and family-sized servings, according to your preferences. There is a unique heating function, which lets you make soups and sauces for quick and healthy meals. All cups and lids of the unit are dishwasher-safe for finest suitability. Buy for $179.99.