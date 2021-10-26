Anker MagGo suit leverages MagSafe capabilities of iPhone 13

Apple’s ecosystem of MagSafe accessories is slowly but surely growing, even though they are only a few at this point in time. That gap is filled by third-party accessories that expand the MagSafe-compatible collection.

Anker is one of them and the brand has brought to the world its own suit of six MagSafe compliant gadgets dubbed MagGo for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 smartphones. The peppy accessories are available in iPhone matching colors like Misty Blue, Interstellar Gray, Dolomite White, and Lilac Purple.

Anker wireless chargers

The line-up is primarily dominated by magnetic wireless chargers that cater to different use-case scenarios. For desks, there is the sturdy 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger which charges at the speed of 7.5 watts. The surface of the $80 charger can move with 60 degrees of freedom and doubles as a stand for a phone. Underneath it is another charging pad for devices like earbuds.

Then there is the $100 Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station featuring multiple outlets to juice up seven devices at once. There are three AC ports, two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. That means you can charge your laptop and iPhone without any hassle.

The $120 Anker 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger acts as a battery and charging station in one gadget. In the stand configuration, the dual utility accessory can move 40 degrees. The 5,000mAh battery provides 12-watt output and the base can charge earbuds or other gadgets.

Anker has also got a $70 wireless charger for your car in the form of an Anker 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger, which has an adjustable viewing angle of 134 degrees. The accessory charges your phone at 7.5W power and the base attached to the dashboard also has a dual-port USB charger; USB-A and 20W USB-C port.

Other accessories

Anker has got a magnetic battery that doubles as a foldable stand and is much affordable than the original MagSafe battery pack. Dubbed Anker 622 Magnetic Battery, has 17 extra hours of juice for the iPhone 13 and at $60 it is an absolute steal.







The brand has kept next-gen users in mind and the Anker 610 Phone Grip is one of the cheapest in the line-up at $16. The pop socket-like accessory attaches to the iPhone via the MagSafe magnet and can hold the weight equivalent of four iPhone 12s. So, you don’t have to worry about dropping the smartphone when held by the ring.

Barring the Anker Magnetic Wireless Charger 633, all of the MagGo products are up for purchase on the official Anker website as well as Amazon. Since the brand is quite popular, beware of fake versions though, which have similar-sounding names.