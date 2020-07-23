Interesting things to do on your visit to Mornington Peninsula

Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula is a beautiful beach escape for people wanting to take a break from busy city life. The picturesque stretch with beach-side towns provides a stunning place to relax and blow some steam off.

You can spend your entire summer by the beach, or take a tour of historic seaside villages, the region’s small size and diverse range of activities can fill up your days with merriment. Here are the best places to go to during your visit to the Mornington Peninsula.

Ferry from Sorrento to Queenscliff

Sorrento is the largest village of the region and the ferry to Queenscliff from this village is quite popular among tourists. The ferry connects the Mornington Peninsula and its mirror image Bellarine Peninsula, which has plenty of beachside towns. The 40 minutes journey allows you to enjoy beautiful seascapes and landscapes.

Explore Queenscliff

Queenscliff is a vintage heritage town. It offers gorgeous views from the top of the Observation Tower, the attractions of Maritime Museum, lovely food shops and plenty of antique shops. Queenscliff Gallery of the old-fashioned town has lovely prints of stunning artworks.

Sightseeing in Sorrento

Sorrento is the biggest shopping area on the Peninsula. Perfect for shoppers, the market is filled with everything from mainstream Australian shops like Peter Alexander and Witchery to cute small labels and nice beach and resort wear. There are many cafes, restaurants and bakeries you can stop by.

Trip to Mornington Peninsula Wineries

Most wineries of the region are located around Dromana. A visit to these wineries could be refreshing and you can also enjoy the local beverage. Red Hill, Port Philip Estate, and Ten Minutes by Tractor are a few famous wineries around the region, offering stunning views of the vineyards.

Dine at Dromana Beach

Dromana Beach has some of the best restaurants of the Mornington Peninsula. You can enjoy a lovely dinner on the main street along the front beach in Dromana, which has many cafés and restaurants. You can also relish the panorama, along with good service and lovely food.