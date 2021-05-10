Five scary bridges in Asia not for the faint-hearted

Bridges are a majestic creation of mankind and some of them are really impressive; inspiring awe, fear and admiration from the beholder. Brooklyn and Golden Gate bridges are sure marvelous but there are a few fear-inducing wood, steel, glass and cable structures that are equally parts amazing and scary.

Some of these bridges are so dangerous that the mere thought of walking on them would give you goosebumps. Here are five such scary bridges – some used for leisure others for livelihood – in Asia that aren’t for the weak-hearted.

Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge, China

The world’s longest and highest glass bridge is not right for people who are afraid of heights. Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge stretches over 1,400 feet, suspended about 980 feet above the ground between two mountains in the Tianmenshan National Forest Park. Built as a tourist attraction, the transparent, glass-bottomed bridge is designed to carry up to 800 visitors at a time.

Kokonoe Yume Bridge, Japan

Passing through the Kokonoe Yume Bridge in western Oita Prefecture is like walking across the sky. It is Japan’s longest pedestrian bridge and offers gorgeous vistas of Oita’s verdant countryside, including two beautiful waterfalls, the Naruko River and the valley 173 meters below. Designed to hold 1,800 people at once, this bridge allures many nature lovers as each season presents impressively unique scenery.

Hussaini Hanging Bridge, Pakistan

One of the scariest bridges in Asia, Pakistan’s Hussaini Hanging Bridge cannot be crossed by faint-hearted. The suspension bridge features massive gaps between the wooden planks, fragile rope, and a wild side-to-side swing. It was designed as a pedestrian connection to the Upper Hunza. One misstep and you could fall into the rapidly flowing Hunza River below.

Langkawi Sky Bridge, Malaysia

This dangerous-looking pedestrian suspension bridge curves a forested mountain peak on Pulau Langkawi, the main island of the Langkawi archipelago in Kedah. Constructed in 2005, this steel sky bridge allows visitors to take a scenic stroll high above the verdant forest of Gunung Mat Chinchang Mountain. The bridge is suspended over 2,000 feet above sea level by a single massive pylon.

Hanging Bridge of Ghasa, Nepal

Located in the Ghasa town, this hanging bridge is a part of the popular trekking route of the Annapurna Circuit. This breath-taking bridge looks terrifying, but it happens to be one of the main sources of transportation for the locals in the area. The bridge carries people and cattle every day. Extremely narrow and stretching high above a river valley, the bridge is susceptible to wind gusts.