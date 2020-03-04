Tokyo Disneyland among other attractions, sporting events canceled in Japan

As the pandemic coronavirus, termed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO), spreads across the world, major events and tourist attractions, which draw visitors to Japan, are feeling the effects.

If you are currently in Japan or have plans to visit the Land of the Rising Sun; check the information released by the government sources in advance.

Japan is among one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. The country attracts lakhs of tourists each year. But it’s currently reeling under the pressure caused by the spread of coronavirus that has infected almost 90,000 people around the globe.

Attractions and events closed amid coronavirus

In wake of the pandemic, many popular tourist attractions including Tokyo Disneyland, parks and museums have been closed in Japan, while major happenings and sporting events have either been called off or postponed.

Based on the official information, here are some events and places temporarily closed/canceled/postponed.

The famous Cherry Blossom Festivals and a few Sakura Events including Chiyoda have been canceled. The Family Anime Festa 2020 and FuruShoku Japan Food Festival, both scheduled in March stand annulled. Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea, National Museum in Tokyo, Universal Studios are impermanently closed. The Pro Baseball League, Soccer J League have been postponed.

Sword looms over Tokyo 2020 Games

It’s pertinent to note that the mega sporting event, the Olympics 2020, is scheduled to be held in Tokyo from 24 July to 9 August.

Although there is no change in the dates of the Olympics yet, in an address to the Japanese Parliament, Tokyo’s contact with the International Olympics Committee (IOC), Seiko Hashimoto said, the Tokyo 2020 Games could be postponed from summer for later in the year in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Hashimoto assured that Japan in doing it best to ensure the games are held as per scheduled. Even the IOC is confident of going ahead with the Olympics as planned. However, if things go south, the right to cancel the Games remains with the IOC, per the hosting agreement.