Floating coolers to keep your drinks chilled this summer

When you are enjoying the water in summertime, there is nothing like a cold beverage to quench the thirst and keep the summer heat at bay. However, even the best coolers aren’t very portable and they don’t float. That is where floating coolers come in – you can simply tow them along on the water while enjoying cold drinks.

The floating coolers allow you access to chilled food and beverages without having to get out of the water. Whether you are rafting, kayaking or simply hanging in the pool, here are the best floating coolers you can buy in 2021.

Intex Inflatable Megachill Floating Cooler

Imagine hosting a summer pool party and having to keep running back inside the house to bring cool drinks – sounds tedious and dull. But a floating cooler that can deliver plenty of beverages for a crowd can solve that problem immediately. The 72-can Intex Megachill floating cooler with a lid is a wonderful companion for a big raft trip, long beach day or a pool party. It has 6 cup holders and 4 heavy-duty handles for easy transportation.

CreekKooler’s PuP Floating Cooler

Labeled as the best floating cooler on the market, CreekKooler’s PuP Floating Cooler is designed like a mini-creek boat, making it stable enough to take on a raft or kayak trip. This 30 quart cooler is a great option as it will easily glide along, while carrying up to 30 12-ounce cans of beer and 20 pounds of ice. With two full inches of injected insulation in the hull and deck, the cooler has the ice retention of up to two days. Moreover, it has four molded drink holders on top, an attached rope, and two convenient handles.

WOW World of Watersports Inflatable Cooler

With a 30-can capacity and 4 molded beverage holders, this 30 quart WOW World of Watersports Inflatable Cooler is made with heavy-duty PVC for extra durability. It has a double-layered bottom with padding and thick sidewalls to keep your drinks frosty. The cooler is built to fit in a WOW Sound waterproof Bluetooth speaker. It features a quick speed valve that offers fast deflation and inflation procedures. An EZ Zippered lid allows an easy access to the contents inside and prevents leaks as well.

IceMule Pro Cooler

Designed to endure the outdoors, this extra-large backpack cooler comes with 2 padded, airmesh shoulder straps and sternum strap, leaving your arms free to do work without restrictions. It holds about 33 liters of your drinks and ice, while its PolarLayer insulation maintains ice-like temperatures for up to a day. Its accessible roll-top design opens wide, giving easy access to the materials inside. It is fully collapsible and rolls into a bundle for easy storage when not in use.