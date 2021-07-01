Style

Floating coolers to keep your drinks chilled this summer

July 1, 2021

When you are enjoying the water in summertime, there is nothing like a cold beverage to quench the thirst and keep the summer heat at bay. However, even the best coolers aren’t very portable and they don’t float. That is where floating coolers come in – you can simply tow them along on the water while enjoying cold drinks.

The floating coolers allow you access to chilled food and beverages without having to get out of the water. Whether you are rafting, kayaking or simply hanging in the pool, here are the best floating coolers you can buy in 2021.

Intex Inflatable Megachill Floating Cooler

Imagine hosting a summer pool party and having to keep running back inside the house to bring cool drinks – sounds tedious and dull. But a floating cooler that can deliver plenty of beverages for a crowd can solve that problem immediately. The 72-can Intex Megachill floating cooler with a lid is a wonderful companion for a big raft trip, long beach day or a pool party. It has 6 cup holders and 4 heavy-duty handles for easy transportation.

Intex 58821EP Inflatable...image
Intex 58821EP Inflatable Mega Chill II 72 Can Beverage Cooler Float With Lid
$62.89 -$9.98 $52.91

CreekKooler’s PuP Floating Cooler

Labeled as the best floating cooler on the market, CreekKooler’s PuP Floating Cooler is designed like a mini-creek boat, making it stable enough to take on a raft or kayak trip. This 30 quart cooler is a great option as it will easily glide along, while carrying up to 30 12-ounce cans of beer and 20 pounds of ice. With two full inches of injected insulation in the hull and deck, the cooler has the ice retention of up to two days. Moreover, it has four molded drink holders on top, an attached rope, and two convenient handles.

CreekKooler - Floating...image
CreekKooler - Floating Insulated Cooler - 30 Quart
$189.99

WOW World of Watersports Inflatable Cooler

With a 30-can capacity and 4 molded beverage holders, this 30 quart WOW World of Watersports Inflatable Cooler is made with heavy-duty PVC for extra durability. It has a double-layered bottom with padding and thick sidewalls to keep your drinks frosty. The cooler is built to fit in a WOW Sound waterproof Bluetooth speaker. It features a quick speed valve that offers fast deflation and inflation procedures. An EZ Zippered lid allows an easy access to the contents inside and prevents leaks as well.

WoW Sports WOW...image
WoW Sports WOW Watersports WOW-SOUND Cooler 19-2030, Inflatable Cooler, 30 Can Capacity, Blue
$52.11 -$10.59 $41.52

IceMule Pro Cooler

Designed to endure the outdoors, this extra-large backpack cooler comes with 2 padded, airmesh shoulder straps and sternum strap, leaving your arms free to do work without restrictions. It holds about 33 liters of your drinks and ice, while its PolarLayer insulation maintains ice-like temperatures for up to a day. Its accessible roll-top design opens wide, giving easy access to the materials inside. It is fully collapsible and rolls into a bundle for easy storage when not in use.

IceMule 1015-TB Pro...image
IceMule 1015-TB Pro XLarge Collapsible Portable Soft Sided Roll Top 33 Liter 24 Can Lightweight Insulated Waterproof Leak Proof Backpack Cooler Bag, for Hiking, Camping, Fishing, & Picnic
Disclosure: dlmag uses affiliate links, If you click on a link in this article and buy something we’ll get a small cut of the sale.

You May Also Like

Louis Vuitton unveils Spring-Summer 2021 Menswear collection by Virgil Abloh

Monaco GP trophy will be presented in special edition Louis Vuitton case

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.