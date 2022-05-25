Four thrilling details revealed in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ trailer

Fans have been waiting a long time for a full trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder, after our favorite Asgardian was pretty much clueless as to what the future held for him when we last saw him in the Endgame. The only Avenger to get a fourth solo outing, this installment will be packed with surprises and amazing character additions, as the newly released trailer, has revealed.

Thor: Love and Thunder are arriving in theaters on July 8 and Marvel fans can’t keep calm. As expected it is full of action as Thor pairs up with his old flame Jane Foster to face Gorr the God Butcher. Well, that is not good news for our God of Thunder. Before we head to cinemas in a month and a half, let’s take a look at the four thrilling details the trailer has revealed.

Thor on Sabbatical

Last we saw Thor was right after the Avengers managed to restore the world and wipe out Thanos and his evil minions, losing a few members in the process (RIP Black Widow and Iron Man). Thor is retired from avenging, hanging with the Guardians of the Galaxy, and attempting to find inner peace and his life purpose. But Thor’s sabbatical does not last long as he is roped into another mission.

New Asgard and King Valkyrie

Last we saw Thor, he handed over the throne of Asgard’s ruler to Valkyrie. The fourth installment follows King Valkyrie’s ascension to the throne and the establishment of the colony of New Asgard, which has somehow become a wildly popular tourist destination. The trailer demonstrates several ships, a golf course, and new buildings bearing the old city’s moniker design marks.

Gorr the God Butcher

The biggest and most thrilling reveals from Thor: Love and Thunder is the appearance of Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, the villain of the movie. Hell-bent on killing all the gods, MCU’s Gorr has managed to capture the relatively comic-accurate design of the character. He wishes to kill all gods as they care only about themselves, which creates a conflict for Gorr when it comes to Thor as the God of Thunder has dedicated his life to people. Anyhow, any altercations between the two will be the most interesting thing to see.

Jane Foster Returns

Jane Foster last appeared in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, with Thor and Jane breaking up off the screen in later years. However, the old flame of Thor has returned and is in a new avatar. The new trailer showcases Jane Foster as armor with an imposing physique and a master of impressive powers including using the hammer Mjolnir. She becomes the Mighty Thor and pairs with Thor while facing Gorr.

Needless to say, it is one of the most highly-anticipated MCU movies of the year and July 8 can’t get here fast enough.