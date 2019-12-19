Drake, Brent Hocking work on Exclusive Mod Seléction Champagne

We may have missed the first offering from Drake but we sure don’t want to miss this one. An exclusive Mod Selection Champagne is available from Drake and Brent Hocking, ready to show what pure expression really is. The champagne is the latest product of collaborations by some of the biggest artists and most popular brands in the world today.

Earlier this month, we learned about the D’Ussé limited edition cognac for Jay-Z’s 50th birthday. Drake previously had the Virginia Black Whiskey label he released together with Brent Hocking. The latter is the founder and creator of the Deleon Tequila. Drake is a rapper, actor, and songwriter from Canada—just in case you’ve been living under a rock.

From Whiskey to Champagne

From whiskey, the two move to champagne, hoping the collab will become popular again. We think this one will sell because you know, most limited edition products or services quickly sell.

The Exclusive Mod Seléction Champagne is available in Réserve and Rosé. Each drink is housed in regal bottles with golden brown handcrafted details. You can get the bottles for $300 and $400 for each 750ml bottle.

Rose vs Reserve, Regular vs Vintage

The Rose variant combines red fruit like strawberry, blood orange, plum, plus sweet spice, ginger, and honey. The Réserve brings pineapple, orange peel, dried apricot, nutmeg, clove, and brioche together. There are vintage versions of the Rose and Reserve that goes for $480 and $550.

Drake wants to do more of this collaboration. It sounds exciting and is actually looking like an attractive business. Apart from him, we’ve noted a number of celebrities also venturing on to the spirits game like Ryan Reynolds, Jay-z, John Legend, Pink, Sarah Jessica Parker, and even Bob Dylan with his Heaven’s Door Bootleg Series first expression.