From around the world: Five best hot springs with breathtaking views

Hot springs are among the most amazing natural wonders on this planet. The result of geothermally heated water emerging from the earth’s surface, taking a dip in hot springs is a great way to relax after a long travel day. The waters of these springs offer many health benefits as well such as stress relief and skin detox.

For millennia, these mineral-rich waters either have formed natural pools or have been directed into man-made spas. Here are the best places around the world harboring these wonders of nature and providing photogenic locations as well. Make sure to visit them once in your life.

Pamukkale Hot Springs, Turkey

Dotting the hills of Pamukkale Natural Park, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in southwest Turkey, Pamukkale hot springs is a series of cascading white terraces and milky blue thermal pools. An absolutely magnificent sight to behold, the pools were formed over many centuries and overlook the serene Denizli plains. Its pools have silvery stalactites and have been featured in pop culture several times. There are many attractions nearby, such as the stretch of ruins lying atop the springs, a memento of the Roman city of Hierapolis. There is also forlorn columns in the antique pool, where Cleopatra supposedly took a dip once.

Puritama Hot Springs, Chile

A welcome oasis amid Chile’s Atacama Desert, Termas Baños de Puritama (Puritama Hot Springs) is speckled with fresh reeds and grasses and full of blue-green water. There are eight large pools of geothermal water, rich in sodium sulfate that is said to have medicinal qualities. The warm waters surrounded by the dry desert atmosphere of the canyon in the Atacama Desert offer a soothing experience. The colors of the water and blue sky pose a stark contrast against the reddish-brown rocks with beautiful panoramas.

Blue Lagoon Geothermal Spa, Iceland

A favorite among travelers, Iceland’s Blue Lagoon is a sparkling teal treasure. Mere 20 minutes away from Keflavik Airport, the lagoon is an ideal Icelandic welcome. The mineral-rich geothermal seawater has a toasty temperature of around 99 to 102 degrees Fahrenheit. The spring flows along moss-fuzzed rocks with vague mountain views. It initiates 1.2 miles below the surface where freshwater and seawater combine at intense temperatures. The water picks up silica, algae, and therapeutic minerals on its way up and offers healing properties.

Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs, New Mexico

Located in the hills of New Mexico, Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs is one of the oldest natural health resorts in the country. It was built around naturally-occurring geothermal mineral springs, which have flowed from a subterranean volcanic aquifer for millennia. Over 100,000 gallons come to the surface every day, permeated with four kinds of minerals, namely lithia, iron, soda, and arsenic. Sulphur-free, the pools are known for their healing properties. Running from 86 to 105 degrees Fahrenheit, the waters are surrounded by a backdrop of shrub-dotted cliffs and delicate decorative touches on the sandstone edifice.

Ma’in Hot Springs, Jordan

The Ma’in Hot Springs are a series of mineral springs and waterfalls. It is a favorite spot among both natives and tourists alike. Accessible from a variety of routes, Jordan’s Ma’in springs are a pleasant surprise in the desert landscape. The springs are rich in sodium, calcium, chloride, radon, hydrogen sulfide, and carbon dioxide. The waters can hit an upward of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Located between Madaba and the Dead Sea, the spring is heated by hot water that flows from the top of the basaltic mountain and is a crowning jewel of the region.