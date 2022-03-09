From iPhone SE 3 to M1 Ultra-powered Mac Studio: Everything Apple showed off at its first 2022 event

Looking at the ground breaking M1 Ultra chipset, an affordable iPhone SE 3 and new version of the iPad Air 5 released at the recently concluded Apple Peek Performance Event, we are excited and bewildered in the same breath.

It goes without saying, we’re always excited when Apple takes center stage to release new gadgets and tech every year. This year was no different for us. But if you missed out on the excitement; here is a round-up of everything Apple showed off at the virtual presentation.

iPhone SE 3 with A15 Bionic chip

For users without a budget constraint, the flagship iPhone 13 line up is an unbeatable deal. But the fact is, people with a budget have limited options in the Apple portfolio. To fill this gap with an iPhone powered by the same A15 Bionic chipset as the iPhone 13, Apple has announced the third generation iPhone SE.

The iPhone SE 3 comes with the latest Apple mobile chipset and the most recent iOS version for a very affordable $429 (price of 64GB entry level variant). The new iPhone SE looks pretty similar to the iPhone 8 with power button and fingerprint senser, single rear camera but it supports 5G connectivity (not mmWave compatible though).

iPad Air with M1 chip

Do you have a tablet on your shopping list this spring? You can go ahead and consider the new iPad Air with M1 chip in the heart without an iota of doubt. The iPad rocks a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and redesigned form factor. It will arrive in five regular colors and should set you back $599.

Like the iPhone SE 3, the iPad Air is also compatible with 5G but lacks mmWave support. A nice upgrade from the predecessor can be experienced in video calls. The iPad now has a 12MP sensor whit Center Stage support so you are always in the frame.

The M1 Ultra chip

Apple has introduced a new in-house chipset called the M1 Ultra, which is essentially a couple of M1 Max chips stacked together for the ultimate processing prowess. Using a custom-built architecture, Apple has combined two M1 Max dies to nearly double a single chip’s performance. The M1 Ultra is a 20 cores chip with 16 performance and four efficiency chores, supporting up to 1288GB of RAM.

Studio Display with A13 Bionic chip

Apple has also introduced a 27-inch monitor with an impressive display and an iPhone processor onboard. The Studio Display, with a narrow bezel features 5K Retina Display offering a maximum of 600nits of brightness. The display in aluminum enclosure rests on an adjustable, tilt stand. Offered at a starting price of $1600, the Studio Display is powered by A13 Bionic chip and features a 12MP ultra-wide front camera compatible Center Stage. The monitor features three USB-C ports and a Thunderbolt port for easy connectivity with Mac.

Mac Studio with M1 Ultra

Apple may have delivered a very competitive creator machine in the new Mac Studio powered by an in-house M1 Ultra powerhouse. The Mac Studio is a Mini-style system with a slew of connectivity ports targeted especially at creative professionals.

Measuring 7.7-inches wide and 3.7-inch high, the petit Mac Studio features a pair of USB ports and an HDMI port. It has a headphone jack, and SD card slot and two USB-C ports. It is available in two configurations with M1 Max and with the M1 Ultra chipset. The latter bumps up connectivity with up to four Thunderbolt ports. The M1 Max model will retail for $1,999 while the M1 Ultra version will start at $3,999.

Other notable reveals

Apple has introduced a new green colorway for the iPhone 13 lineup, and informed that the iOS 15.4 update is on the way. It will make possible for newer iPhone users to Face unlock their device with the mask on. Interestingly, Apple has also announced that it will be bringing weekly baseball games to Apple TV Plus subscribers in the US and Canada.