Grand Seiko’s new green-dialed limited edition watch trio for the US

Grand Seiko has a knack for watches influenced heavily by nature. In commemoration of Sekio’s 140th anniversary this year, Grand Seiko has released three new limited edition models in the US. These watches feature clean, green dials that are a reference to the brand’s inclination toward nature.

Each of the three watches from Grand Seiko feature a dial with a distinct interpretation of green, which are all influenced by the Genbi Valley in Northern Japan. The unconventional greens are as unique and beautiful as this valley in the Iwate Prefecture.

The green trio

The new Grand Seiko watches, made especially for the US are reference numbers SBGW273, SBGW275, and SBGW277. Each model has a 37.3mm stainless steel case and is paired to an alligator leather strap. The watches measure 11.6mm at the thickest point and feature a distinct green hue dial with organic woven texture that breaks the even shade in a charismatic manner to appeal to the eye.

These watches are very close to the SBW231, which is one of the favorite sub $5,000 Grand Seiko’s you can instantly grab. Being limited edition these new models have their own flair, but for the regulars, these retain the date-less dial layout and a hand-wound movement that’s visible through the caseback.

The SBGW273 is most discrete of the three greens, it is very light and warm which reportedly is symbolic of the changing season in the Genbi Valley. Enhancing the dial aesthetics further is the blue seconds hand that runs over the green like a river in the valley. The SBGW275 has a teal dial, and the SBGW277 is more to the general green, a tested option in the industry.

Movement and other details

These Grand Seiko watches, as informed have the same movement used in the SBGW231. For those keeping a record, this is the GS 9S64 caliber hand-wound movement offering a decent 72 hour power reserve. The movement details are visible through the open caseback, yet the watches are water-resistant to 30m.

The new limited edition Grand Seiko’s featuring green dials are exclusive to the US market. Only 140 of each watch will be made and it will be priced at $4,900. From how we know, the watches will be available through select boutiques and Grand Seiko’s website starting November 2021.