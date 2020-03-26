Three green wristwatches dipped in nature’s hue

Shades of gray and blue – predominantly blue – have been the trendy colors in the watch industry since the advent of watches, to say it loosely. Over the years, a new color – green – has been casting a charming spell in the market.

A blue suit, blue denim or a blue watch does not grab so many eyes. These are just so natural from fashion perspective as if this is how they should be. But the moment you wear different colored denim, suit or a watch, you become a talking point.

Just for this attention-grabbing reason green has not been so much of a go to color for watchmakers. The color however makes a realistic reference to military, nature and adventure and is gaining in popularity amid consumers influenced with or attached to either of these segments.

Given the demand lately some manufacturers have introduced green models – emerald-hue dialed wristwatches – which may or may not pair with a green strap. Listed below are the finest three green watches that conjure up a diverse association, have a look.

2020 Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M

Just recently in February, Omega revealed two new models in its Seamaster Aqua Terra collection. These models included a khaki green 41 mm stainless steel case watch with a wave-edge design on the reverse. The green dial is sun-brushed, distinguished by a horizontal teak pattern.

The 2020 Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra as the name suggests is water-resistant to 150 meters. It features a date window at 6 o’clock and has rhodium-plated hands. Powered by the Omega’s own master chronometer calibre 8900, the watch is presented on a polished bracelet for $5700 and for $5400 with a matching colored alligator strap.

Rolex Submariner Date

The robust and functional design of the Submariner has swiftly become iconic in the watch industry. Rolex taking a cue from the design has released Submariner 116610LV green dial model in a 40 mm Oystersteel casing. Featuring a rotating scratch-resistant ceramic bezel, numerals and graduations coated in platinum, the watch is an absolute classic.

Water-resistant up to 300 m, the Submariner date powered by 3135 Rolex manufactured calibre comes in perpetual, mechanical, self-winding movements touting approximately 48 hours power reserve. Priced at approximately $9,350, the watch is equipped with date reader at 3 o’clock.

Bell & Ross BR V2-92 Military Green

Bell & Ross is more for exorbitant designs and flashy mechanics. A more simpler design inspired by the company’s vintage collection is the BR V2-92 military green model, which surfaced on the blocks only in February this year. Featuring a 41 mm diameter stainless steel dial with bi-directional bezel, 60-minute scale and sapphire crystal caseback, the watch has a khaki dial.

The 100 m water-resistant wristwatch has green super-LumiNova numerals, indices and similar hour and minute hands. Strap it up with a matching olive green canvas strap for $2990 and with three-piece links steel bracelet for $3300.