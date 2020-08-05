How to kick start your passion for luxury watch collection

Collecting watches is like collecting art pieces. For some, it is about memorializing important events while for others it is purely about exhibiting love for the intricacies of watchmaking. Collecting watches can start as a passion and soon turn into an obsession that is hard to resist.

So, are you someone who always wanted to have a watch collection that satiates the passion for horology? Here are some tips you can follow to start your hobby for collecting watches that are timeless and will stay that way for years to come.

Narrow down the choices

Buying a watch is not easy if you don’t know what exactly to buy. The narrowing down of choices purely depends on one theme that you are intrigued by and then searching for the watches that fit into it. For starters, you can choose an automotive, aviation, or sporty theme to know what traits you are looking for ultimately.

Whether it is a simple timepiece or one that has mind-boggling complications – always choose a watch that will stand the test of time and one which you would be fascinated by even after decades. Also, make it a point to dig a little deep when researching for the watches and see how it complements your overall personality. Sometimes the intriguing adventure searching for that elusive timepiece is far more satisfying than even the watch itself.

Invest in the legacy

Every watch carries a fair amount of history with it. Be it the iconic movement or the dial design – there has to be something that you associate deeply with. Just stick to that basic idea and embody the watch buying choice influenced by your interests and lifestyle.

A lot of watch brands like Seiko, Omega, Hublot, Rolex or Panerai have a certain story and legacy associated with them. Which one you want to be a part of is completely personal preference and it shapes the future of your watch collection adventure.

Stick to a brand or explore multiple brands

If you are someone who likes to go for things that are extraordinary, preferring multiple brands with ultra-modern collections would be the way. On the flip side, if you like to stick to the contemporary watchmaking experience, sticking to one brand’s collection initially is advised.

A rule that you need to stick to is not copy the masses and make your own personalized choices. This makes even more sense if you are willing to have a watch collection that is extraordinary. Simply put, your watch collection is a reflection of you, not anyone else.