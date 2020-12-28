Limited edition RO-NI RMV watch emulates MV Agusta bike’s character

While automotive collaborations with renowned watchmakers for special edition timepieces is something that happens every now and then, a two-wheeler manufacturer joining forces with a watchmaker for a niche timepiece is a bit of a rarity.

To celebrate its 75th anniversary, MV Agusta has partnered with St. Mortiz-based Swiss watchmaker RO-NI for a limited edition wristwatch. AS MV Agusta Motor CEO Timur Sardarov believes that this collaboration is an “important step in the execution of our strategy to develop outstanding partnerships.”

RO-NI RMV limited edition

RO-NI RMV is a representation of the brand’s “spirit of excellence and perfection” exemplified by true craftsmanship and unparalleled performance. The watch uses exclusive materials including titanium, carbon fiber, and 7075 aluminum ally – the same ones used in the production of the MV Agusta bike.

The watch has a hand-finished carbon fiber dial with the contemporary SuperLuminova having the engraved indexes. They have the same aluminum composite material as the one used in the suspensions and front dampers of the bike.

Artistic design with definitive style

The watch has a definitive design language exposing the mechanicals of the intricate automatic movement inside with the precision engineering – thereby giving it a very distinct styling. The skeletonized RS-1 titanium movement of the timepiece is highlighted by the 27 jewels and 144 components adding to the artistic appeal of RMV.

Each one of the RMV is created by a single horologist and has the limited edition number on the back along with the certificate of authentication. Keeping with the unique theme, the strap is crafted out of leather and Alcantara – again inspired by the bike.

Only 75 examples of the RO-NI RMV watch will be created on order, giving you as an owner one more reason to expand your automotive-inspired collection. The exclusive watch can be had for a price tag of €56,000 (approximately $68,300) right away.