Victorinox FieldForce Sport Titanium LE impresses with colored dial and price

Victorinox gave watch collectors obsessed with quartz movement, the surprise of FieldForce chronograph in brushed matte black finish in the form of the Sport Chrono variant. Now there’s more to rejoice as the Swiss brand has another surprise up its sleeve.

For the North American market, Victorinox has brought a limited edition FieldForce watch in a titanium finish and the holiday-themed dial to mark the end of 2020 on a high note.

Victorinox FieldForce Sport Titanium LE

One noticeable thing that makes it different than the other FieldForce watches in the collection is the exclusive titanium build for lightweight aesthetics, making the dial almost 30 percent lighter than the normal variants. Apart from that, the apparent difference is the choice of maroon and dark gray contrasting theme.

The sandblasted 42mm titanium case dial of the FieldForce Sport Titanium LE is surprisingly classic when compared to the Sport GMT and Chrono variants. Also, the 100-meter water-resistant watch has the Swiss Made quartz Ronda 517 movement actuating the time and the day/date calendar.

Most affordable limited edition watch you can own

The attractive titanium gray and maroon is complemented by the use of anodized aluminum bezel color and the logo present at the 12 o’clock position which also doubles as the outer minute marker track. Victorinox FieldForce Sport Titanium LE comes in a dial matching gray strap giving it a distinct personality of its own.

To make the whole experience for the buyer special, the presentation box comes in a matching red color on the outside and gray on the inside. The watch will be produced only in 1,500 units and will be only available in the North American market for a price tag of $495. Truly the Victorinox FieldForce Sport Titanium LE has got us in the holiday mood, how about you?