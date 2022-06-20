Jordan and “Zen Master” tune in for a sneaker triangle

A strong philosopher of the triangle offense, practitioner of the art of Zen; a spiritual genius and an innovator with the ultimate success formula for the hardwood, Phil Jackson aka “Zen Master” was a basketball coach like no other.

He won an unmatchable 11 NBA championships, six with the Chicago Bulls and five with the Los Angeles Lakers. Throughout his coaching days, he tamed the most ruthless ‘gods of the game’ with his spiritual beliefs as part of his coaching practices.

Phil Jackson’s shrewd game understanding, spirituality, and the uncanny habit of giving players personalized books to read inspired everyone from Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in the Bulls and Shaquille O’Neal and the aggressive – oft anti-Phil – Kobe Bryant in the Lakers.

For the incredible culture he managed to create on the hardwood court, Phil is regarded as one of the best basketball coaches. In honor of the legendary Zen Master, Air Jordan is rolling out a trio of sneakers you can get in June 2022.

Air Jordan 4

A mix of pinks and purples on the Air Jordan 4 upper here insights a nice Zen motif. One of basketball fans’ most fantastic Air Jordan silhouettes, the AJ4 in “Zen Master” colorway has been on every Jordan buff’s radar since it was first teased last year. The shoe has sublime pink, purple, and lavender tie-die aesthetics and is priced at about $200.

Air Jordan 1 Low

A twist you don’t want to miss on the AJ1. This new colorway is the latest to join the Zen Master collection. In sync with the original image, the Air Jordan 1 Low Zen Master features a black toe box. The predominantly white upper is accentuated by black leather mudguard, swoosh, and eyelets. The heel is the most interesting and is treated in mint contrast. The same color is seen on the outsole below the white midsole. A men’s pair of this AJ1 low is expected to retail for $110.

Air Jordan 1 Mid

Before we learned about the AJ1 Low adding up to the Zen Master collection, we were certain that the Air Jordan 1 Mid Zen Master was arriving in the most subtle colorway possible. The white base upper with black overlays, black toe box, and mudguard has a standout “Amethyst Wave” canvas tie-dye collar and heel that puts the shoe in the Zen motif. The shoe will retail for $135.