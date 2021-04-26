DC Shoes Bob’s Burgers Shoes and Apparel Collection showcased

Not many of you may be fans of DC Shoes here but when the brand brings “food” to the table, we’re all eyes, ears, and well… feet. The American shoe company has recently teamed up with another iconic brand that will surely make you go hungry and laughing.

DC Shoes has released a new line of shoes in partnership with Eggslut ’s Alvin Cailan and Bob’s Burger. The collection also includes apparel that have the animated TV series’ stamp all over. This reminds us of The Simpsons x Adidas Superstar Squishee and Adidas ZX 1000 Flaming Moes introduced a couple of months ago.

DC Shoes X Alvin Cailan X Bob’s Burger

Alvin Cailan teamed up with DC Shoes to come up with original burger recipes that would be named after seven skateboarding tricks. The new recipes include the Big Spin-ach, Portobell-No Comply, Pop Chevre It, and Frontside 360 Pickle Flip. These where then transformed to custom graphics for the new shoes and apparel line.

The new capsule contains different styles of DC Shoes sneakers in different colors. Each one features Bob’s Burgers characters from the show.

DC Loves Bob’s Burger, Skateboarding, and More

The collection features burger iconography. Notice the DC x BB Kalis OG that features Bob’s Burgers. Check out this pair that features a neon-green glow-in-the-dark outsole and an animated character of DC pro-skateboarder Josh Kalis’ .











DC Shoes x Bob’s Burger will be sold beginning May 1. The DC x BB Kalis OG will be available later on May 15. Visit dcshoes.com and most retail stores.