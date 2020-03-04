Koenigsegg Gemera is breaking through as the world’s first Mega GT

The Koenigsegg Gemera is unlike any other Koenigsegg you’ve seen before. For starters, the Gemera is Koenigsegg’s first-ever four-seat hypercar. Mind you, it still only has two doors, but there’s enough room to bring the wife and kids for the ride. For all intents and purposes, this also makes the Gemera the most practical and family-friendly Koenigsegg ever made.

Next, the all-new Gemera is the first Koenigsegg to have four-wheel steering and all-wheel-drivetrain. “The Gemera is a completely new category of car where extreme megacar meets spacious interior and ultimate environmental consciousness,” said Christian von Koenigsegg, CEO and Founder of Koenigsegg.

“We call it a Mega GT,” he added.

Koenigsegg Gemera is a hybrid hypercar

Oh yeah, this is where the fun begins. You see, the Koenigsegg Gemera is equipped with two electric motors in the rear and a single electric motor in the front – the latter of which is connected to the internal combustion engine’s crankshaft. Those three motors have a combined output of 1,100-horsepower (800 kW).

With three electric motors, the Gemera can accelerate silently all the way to 186 mph (300 kph). Meanwhile, the powerful 800V battery pack gives enough juice to provide an all-electric range of 31 miles (50 km). Admittedly, the all-electric range is not exactly brilliant, but we’re not complaining one bit.

It has a small three-cylinder engine





The internal combustion part is courtesy of Koenigsegg’s TGF 2.0-liter three-cylinder twin-turbocharged engine. The TGF stands for Tiny Friendly Giant and is nothing short of a technological masterpiece. It can run on essentially any type of combustible fuel including second-gen ethanol, CO2-neutral methanol, E85, or plain old gasoline if you like.

The TGF engine has a dry sump system and Koenigsegg’s unique Freevalve design which eliminates the need for a conventional crankshaft. Instead of having a set of intake and exhaust valves, the Freevalve engine uses solenoids, instead. Along with the engine’s cylinder deactivation function, this design minimizes fuel consumption without penalizing the power output.

In fact, Koenigsegg claims the engine is 20-percent more fuel-efficient than an equivalent 2.0-liter four-banger. But in hybrid mode, the Gemera has a combined range of 590 miles.

And before we forget, this small three-cylinder monster is pumping out 600-horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque.

All told, the Koenigsegg Gemera is producing no less than 1,677-horsepower and a mind-boggling 2,581 pound-feet of torque. And we’re talking about a car with four seats and all the creature comforts of a luxury car.

With that much power, the Gemera can rush from 0 to 60 mph in just 1.9-seconds and a top speed of 250 mph (400 kph).

It only has a single-speed gearbox

There’s more crazy stuff in the Koenigsegg Gemera. Instead of having a dual-clutch or CVT gearbox, Koenigsegg employed its very own single-speed direct-drive transmission (KDD). Invented by no less than Christian von Koenigsegg himself, this innovative gearbox was first seen in the Regera plug-in hybrid and allows the Gemera to behave pretty much like an all-electric car.

Want more cool stuff? The Koenigsegg Regera is also equipped with all-wheel steering and torque vectoring, both of which are utilized to further improve cornering, handling, and high-speed stability. All-wheel steering also means a smaller turning radius for easier parking and better low-speed maneuverability.

The doors are magnificent

The Koenigsegg Gemera has a pair of humongous doors that open gracefully upward. The doors are so huge, in fact, that rear-seat passengers can easily get in or out of the Gemera without moving the front seats.

But perhaps the most compelling feature in the Gemera is storage space. Apparently, the car is designed to have enough storage space to carry a single luggage bag for each passenger. The trunk has room for three bags while the smaller frunk is commodious enough to accommodate a single piece of luggage.





The cabin is equipped with four heated and cooled cupholders, front and rear wireless charging, standard Apple CarPlay, a three-zone climate control system, electric-powered memory foam seats, a premium audio system with 11 speakers, and standard Wi-Fi connection.

And before we forget, do you see those pair of titanium exhaust tips pointing upwards in the back? Those are specifically created by Akrapovic for the Gemera to ensure a thrilling hypercar sound even with a smallish three-cylinder motor.

How much is the Koenigsegg Gemera?

Koenigsegg failed to mention the exact figure, but we won’t be surprised if the Gemera starts upwards of $1 million. Also, only 300 units are destined for production.

In our opinion, the Gemera will give other hybrid GT cars like the Czinger 21C and Karma Revero GT a serious run for the money.

Koenigsegg Gemera Image Gallery