The Czinger 21C is the world’s first 3D-printed hybrid hypercar

The 2020 Czinger 21C is a new hypercar from a relatively unknown brand. However, Czinger 21C has a lot of interesting characteristics. For starters, it’s a hybrid supercar although Czinger didn’t say much about hybrid functions or engine size. But since the Czinger 21C is a hypercar, we’re expecting the hybrid powertrain to significantly boost power rather than chasing down fuel economy numbers.

Also, the 2020 Czinger 21C is the world’s first 3D-printed production hypercar. And according to Czinger, the 21C marks a paradigm shift in the way vehicles are designed and built.

However, 21C is not the first 3D-printed car by Czinger

Before we proceed, a short history lesson is in order. Czinger Vehicles was established by Kevin Czinger in California. The company started life as Divergent Microfactories, the company behind the Divergent Blade supercar – which is the first 3D-printed supercar – back in 2017.

2017 Divergent Blade

However, the Divergent Blade’s biggest party piece is its revolutionary aluminum chassis design. Czinger dabbled with 3D-printed aluminum chassis joints which the company lovingly calls ‘nodes.’ The frame is essentially multiple nodes joined together by carbon-fiber rods.

Using this manufacturing technique, Czinger created a frame that weighs 90-percent less than an average steel chassis. Also, the process requires far less energy and materials to complete.

This same chassis has found a home in the Czinger 21C

Back then, the Divergent Blade was more than just a new-age supercar. In fact, it’s a preview of what’s to come from Czinger. The all-new 21C hypercar will debut at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show next month. But before that, Czinger released some teaser images and a short video to whet the appetites of car-loving enthusiasts.

With a lightweight chassis and a purportedly mega-powerful gasoline-hybrid powertrain, we’re expecting the Czinger 21C to compete with the Lamborghini Sian and Ferrari SF90. While the Lambo has an array of supercapacitors and a V12 motor, the Ferrari is a PHEV or plug-in hybrid vehicle. Regardless, both Italian supercars are incredibly quick, but the Czinger wouldn’t be called a hypercar if it wasn’t swift, right?

Evolutionary hybrid powertrain

The bad news is Czinger remained mum on powertrain specs and horsepower numbers. But if you listen closely to the video teaser, that awesome exhaust sound is hard to ignore. And based on that awesome sound, we’re expecting either a burly force-fed V8 or V10 motor along with a pair of electric motors.

No matter the case, the Czinger 21 C is sure to be one hell of a stormer.

It has an inline seating configuration





Yes, you read it right. Unlike your run-of-the-mill Ferrari, Lamborghini, or McLaren, the Czinger 21C has an inline seating configuration – pretty much like riding in tandem on a motorcycle or fighter jet.

With this design, the driver sits in the center of the car and has an unobstructed view of the road ahead. We’ve seen this before in the McLaren Speedtail, although the Czinger 21C is strictly a two-seater whereas the McLaren offers a three-abreast seating arrangement.

The Czinger 21C will be on full display at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show from March 5 to 15. Is the Czinger 21C enough to disrupt the hypercar industry, or will it fade into obscurity like other small-volume concepts? It’s hard to say, but we’re glad fast cars are here to stay in the foreseeable future.