Leaked iPhone SE 4 Redesign Reveals Apple’s Budget iPhone Looks Just Like an iPhone 14

Apple’s iPhone SE 4 is finally catching up to the rest of the lineup. After years of sticking with an outdated design, the upcoming model is expected to adopt the look of the iPhone 14, bringing a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, and 5G connectivity. Recent leaks, including an accidental reveal from case maker Spigen, confirm that Apple is moving away from the thick bezels and home button of the previous SE models.

The iPhone SE 4 redesign looks remarkably similar to the iPhone 14. It maintains a similar body style but has a single rear camera instead of the iPhone 14’s dual-camera setup. Leaked images have reinforced this comparison, showing an updated design with a notch and thinner bezels.

One of the most noticeable changes is the shift to a 6.1-inch OLED display, an upgrade from the previous SE model. While it resembles the iPhone 14’s display, it may come with differences in resolution and feature set. The SE 4 also makes a significant leap by dropping the home button and Touch ID in favor of Face ID.

Performance and Hardware Expectations

Reports suggest the SE 4 will feature the A18 Bionic chip, making it one of the most powerful budget phones Apple has ever produced. This upgrade over the iPhone 14’s A15 Bionic chip will likely provide better performance and efficiency. The SE 4 is also expected to come with 8GB of RAM and a USB-C port, marking a major shift from Apple’s previous Lightning port usage in this category.

Another significant upgrade is the camera. The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to feature a 48MP single rear camera, an improvement over the iPhone SE 3 but still distinct from the iPhone 14’s dual-camera system. This change would allow for better photography without pushing the SE model too close to the higher-end lineup.

Launch and Pricing

Apple isn’t expected to hold a dedicated event for the SE 4. Instead, reports indicate a press release and YouTube announcement as early as February 11, 2025. Pricing is still unconfirmed, but sources suggest it could start at around $499, slightly higher than the previous model, but still be an affordable entry into the Apple ecosystem.

If these leaks hold true, the iPhone SE 4 could be one of the best budget iPhones yet. A modern design, improved performance, and Apple’s long-term software support make it an attractive option for anyone looking to upgrade without paying flagship prices. For those who have been waiting for a budget-friendly iPhone that doesn’t feel outdated, this could finally be the one.