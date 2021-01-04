Leather duffle bags for when it’s safe to travel again

We have entered a new year, which promises a better life: where travel can resume as normal and grounded plans can take off yet again. If your business or leisure, for that matter, is going to see you packing again, you’d need a good new bag to accompany.

Leather duffle bags offer a good alternative to plastic boxes on wheels. These are handy and spacious enough to pack in your stuff for a handful of days. So if leather is your thing and you’re willing to give trolley bags a break – step up and grab one of these best-rated options and have a wonderful journey when travel resumes, like it should.

Floto Venezia Duffle Bag

It’s not easy to come by a nicely made leather bag that’s actually designed to last. However, the Floto Venezia, handcrafter in Florence, Italy ticks all the boxes. Made from full grain Italian leather calfskin, the bag is vegetable tanned so that it ages elegantly and looks better over time. The bag is lined with 8 ounce cotton duck canvas for softness and durability, which has been hailed by many users. The stitching on the Venezia is neatly done and it comes with a metal zipper. The top notch workmanship on this one ensures the bag weighs light, and the leather doesn’t give out a dandy shine but exudes a rugged elegance. Weighing only 2.85 pounds, the bag comes in three interesting colors.

Cenzo Duffle Bag

Packing for a weekend trip is easy and compact with the Cenzo Duffle bag which is made from full grain Italian calfskin leather. The bag with floor-to-floor brass zipper closure has a cotton duck canvas lining on the inside. It measures compact enough to fit perfectly under airline seats or in the overhead, and its vegetable tanned leather makes it stand out in the crowd. A true head-turner, this duffle bag weighs 4.5 pounds and it won’t easily wear off due to use. Another notable feature that users have highlighted about the bag is its adjustable strap with leather padding which is better supporting and durable.

Cuero 32-inch Duffle Bag

Sized perfectly for a weekend getaway, this 32-inch bag weighs 5.5 pounds and can be used as a travel bag or a sports duffle as well. Unlike the machine-processed leather bags, this one retains the warmth and personality as it’s made from traditional tools. Its leather seems to develop a rich patina with subtle natural characteristics, which you will love to hold in the hand as you walk at the airport or step into a hotel lobby. With one big front compartment and two side pockets, the bag is pretty spacious.

Seyfocnia Duffel Bag

Ideally made for a traveler on a budget, this Seyfocnia duffel bag is sized well to fit as a carry-on bag in most airlines. The fashion forward travel bag is meant for professionals who travel with the laptops and other devices and don’t want to carry other bags on a short trip. This bag easily hold up to a 15-inch laptop and has a separate shoe compartment to keep the footwear away from the other belongings you’re carrying. Weighing 3.08 pounds, the bag makes for a good choice for the outdoor, travel and even to the gym.

Polare 24-inch Duffle Bag

When you’re out searching for a leather duffle bag that is a timeless purchase – meaning it will not lose essence with time – instead will age in a very genuine manner, the Polare is a must-have. Made from full grain Italian leather, this bag will soften and develop a luring patina with prolonged usage. Upgraded over time by the marque, this bag now has YKK zippers which can be found enclosing the main compartment and the two pockets at each end of the bag and two on the lateral. Measuring 24-inches in length and weighing 6.6 pounds, the bag features comfortable and more chic metal buttons on the handle.