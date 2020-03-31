These portable air conditioners will win you a cool summer

Temperatures are beginning to rise and summer is knocking at our doors. If you are already searching for new ways to keep the house cool, these portable air conditioners pose a good option.

Portable air conditioners are in high demand for their noise-less and efficient performance. There are a host of options on the market, enough to confuse a consumer. To make things simpler, here is a roundup of the finest four portable ACs you can get home for effective cooling at affordable cost.

Whynter ARC-122DS Elite

This air conditioner is priced a little higher compared to others on the list, but if you live in a hot and humid area for most part of the year, ARC-122DS Elite is well worth your money.

It is incredibly quiet, remains under 52 decibels when in use, and can cool an enclosed area of up to 400 square feet efficiently. Equipped with 24-hour programmable timer, CFC-free Green R-410A refrigerant, and auto-drain feature to remove left over condensate, the AC comes in three models.

The three variants include an air conditioner, fan, and dehumidifier with full control of the thermostat. Easy to setup and portable enough to move between rooms, the ARC-122DS Elite is more energy-efficient than many other Whynter models, so it helps save on power bills as well.

DeLonghi PACN135EC

DeLonghi PACN135EC portable AC is yet another 3-in-1 option, which may cost more than regular ACs but has abundance of benefits to prove its value. Regardless of weather and season, this appliance will maintain a comfortable atmosphere in your room.

It has three, remote controlled, easily adjustable function settings – cooling, fanning, and dehumidifying. DeLonghi PACN135EC can easily cool a 500 square foot area without emitting any irritating noises. An easy-to-read lighted electronic display on AC and the remote allow a user to read all the settings and change the temperature, fan speed, and cooling modes without any hassle.

Black + Decker BPACT08WT

Black + Decker BPACT08WT is inexpensive portable air conditioner that meets every requirement for keeping smaller rooms down to comfy temperatures. Ideal for a room up to 150-foot area, this AC is lightweight at about 50 pounds and easy to move around with castor wheels and handles.

While it makes some noise, BPACT08WT will not take up too much energy. It features three standard modes of function – cooling, fanning, and dehumidifying.