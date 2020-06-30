Luxury watches you can buy from brand’s online store

With the COVID-19 pandemic changing the way we go about our daily routine, the e-commerce space has also evolved dramatically to keep pace. Earlier, you were only able to buy luxury watches from the official stores or retail partners, but now the situation has changed drastically. Premium watchmakers have also recognized the need of the hour to make the dramatic shift to the online space for reaching potential customers.

Even for luxury brands who were selling their watches online through third-party channels, this crisis has forced them to improve the online sale channels. Earlier you could get a great deal on a luxury watch from third party retailers because the brand’s own channel was not so strong.

Now, things have changed and there is more consistency in the pricing –whether you’re buying from a third-party dealer or directly from the brand online. So, going with the latter makes more sense and here are the ones that you can choose from.

TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre Heuer 02T Tourbillon

TAG Heuer is one high-end brand that has been active in the online selling. Now, you can get one of their premium timepieces, which reflects ultra-modern look and feel form their online store right away. The TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre Heuer 02T Tourbillon is one of the best-selling edition of the Carrera Calibre Heuer 02 Tourbillon which is well-known for the open-worked dial design embodied in titanium case.

The 100-meters water-resistant timepiece has a 45mm case having a fine brushed ceramic bezel and stunning black finish on the column wheel, chronograph bridges, and open worked rotor. The dial is equally impressive having silver sub-dials that are the minutes and hours indicators. For better visibility in the dark, the hands and indexes have Super-Luminova. Buy at $18,050

IWC Portugieser Chronograph Classic

IWC Portugieser Chronograph Classic has been around for three decades now, reincarnating every now and then as a better version of itself. Likewise, the newer watch – Ref. 3716 has a perfect blend of classic look and usage versatility, making it the first choice for many. Now the watch is available from IWC’s official online store.

Portugieser Chronograph Classic has the in-house manufacture caliber 69355 automatic chronograph movement. The watch adopts the classic look of ship deck timepieces and blends it with the radical pattern of the stepped subdials having the numerals. Combined with the small circular minute markers, the timepiece is one for all occasions. Buy at $12,100

Panerai Luminor Due 3 Days Automatic

Panerai has entered the online selling arena with its US e-commerce boutique. Mostly Panerai has been selling accessories and straps but now you can buy some of their watches online. Panerai Luminor Due 3 Days Automatic is one timepiece you can consider because of its distinguishing looks and the superior in-house P.4000 automatic movement.

As the name suggests, the watch has a 3 day power reserve and comes with the micro-rotor actuated automatic winding mechanism. The 45mm stainless steel case houses the dial in Sun-brushed black, highlighted by the luminous Arabic numerals and the hour markers. To compliment the watch face, Panerai chooses the Alligator Black strap having tone on tone stitching. Buy at $10,500

Louis Vuitton Escale Time Zone 41

For men who like to experiment a bit with their look, the Louis Vuitton Escale Time Zone 41 is the one to choose. This luxury timepiece has multi-timezone which comes with the world timer complication. The hours and minutes hands are surrounded by the 24 hour ring which also has the time zone selection ring.

Escale Time Zone 41 has the most creative dial of them allsince it is hand-painted by in-house artists. It comes with the in-house manufacture automatic movement by La Fabrique du Temps which sits behind the beautiful dial adding a touch of sophistication to the watch. It comes with a 42 hour power reserve actuated by the mechanical movement and is water-resistant to a depth of 50 meters. Buy at $7,450

Bell & Ross BR V2-94 Aeronavale

If you like watches that embody a modern touch and feel without compromising on the innards, Bell & Ross V2-94 Aeronavale is the ideal choice. The timepiece has a 41mm case made in polished steel, housing the Swiss calibre BR-CAL.301. automatic mechanical movement. The striking feature is its blue and gold dial having a vintage bracelet.

The 100-meters water-resistant watch comes with an ultra-curved sapphire that has an anti-reflective coating. To match the look of the watch face, there is a blue strap option along with the classic stainless steel one. Buy at $4,700.