Atmos x Adidas Superstar Hachiko Sneakers to be released soon

Who doesn’t know Hachiko? If you don’t, we suggest you watch the 1987 film “Hachiko” or “Hachi: A Dog’s Tale”. The last one was released in 2009 and starred Richard Gere.

If you’re already a fan of the most loyal dog, you will probably love this latest collaboration between Adidas and Atmos. The Japanese brand has worked again with adidas to relase a new iteration of the Superstar silhouette.

Atmos and Adidas Collaboration

Officially called as the Atmos x adidas Superstar Hachikō, this pair is also part of the Shibuya Pack. Hachiko is being honored once again for his love for his owner. Between the two, Hachiko is more popular than its owner—former University of Tokyo agriculture professor Hidesaburō Ueno.

The sneakers are modeled after the Japanese Akita dog. Well, the shoes are still shaped as the classic Superstar but come with faux fur in beige.

Atmos x adidas Superstar Hachiko Sneaker Design

Atmos and Adidas definitely know how to capture the hearts of the sneakerheads. Those who grew up loving the iconic dog won’t think twice of getting a pair–or maybe even a new akita dog.

For some, it may look weird because of the faux fur. To a few sneakerheads, they will find this pair unique. The fur is actually toned down a bit with the laces, suede heel overlays, and dark brown stripes. The midsole and shell toe boxes are set in cream. The insoles read “You Make Shibuya”. The tongues feature with silver plates.





Atmos x adidas Superstar Hachiko will be dropping this September 18. The ¥15,400 price tag converts to $140 in the United States. The pair is also for a good cause because profits will be used to support the Shibuya Ward Official Souvenir Project.