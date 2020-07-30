Backyard essentials you need for lovely summertime

This year’s summer is not as most of us would have wanted it to be. The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted all of our summer plans. But, do not fret, you can still enjoy summer in your backyard, while relishing a drink or two.

This is the time to go all-out with your summer décor, stocking up your backyard with essentials suitable for at-home summertime bash. From trendy grill accessories to above ground pools, here are a few backyard summer essentials.

Above ground pool

While not all of us can afford to get an in-ground pool, and inflatable pools don’t provide much space when you want to swim. That’s where above ground pools come in. They are pretty easy to setup and are certainly big enough for many people to swim in simultaneously. Above ground pools are inexpensive compared to in-ground pools and yet capable of providing enough space to actually swim in. You just need to pay attention to durability and ease of setup when shopping for an above ground pool.

Outdoor Furniture

The weather is lovely to get out and sit in the patio or relax by the backyard pool with your family and friends. You can dress up the space with furniture – lounge chairs, umbrellas, and more to complement the gathering. A slingback chair is perfect if want to keep it simple and private. You can invest in an outdoor sofa set if you want to spend time with the family more often.

Charcoal grill and movie under the stars

Charcoal grills are considered an essential piece of summertime equipment. Grilling is one of the greatest elements of outdoor cooking, which can provide you with delicious meals, all while basking in the fresh air and spending some time kin. Or you can set up a projector in the backyard, to turn your yard into a home theater. You can either catch up on shows, or watch a movie with the family. The backyard theater lets you take the watch party outside without a lot of fuss.