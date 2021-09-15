People thought it to be a passing fad, however, the superhero genre continues to thrive with largely positive critical reception, huge box office returns and ever-growing fan base; and Marvel is a major contributor to the genre. After the end of the magnificent Infinity Saga, Marvel is ready to expand its cinematic universe.

The studio has recently updated its release schedule by adding four movies to the current timeline. With the successful reception of Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the future of Marvel looks brighter with its Phase 4 and other major projects. Here are the 10 upcoming major Marvel movies releasing in the next two years.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Releasing October 15, 2021

Tom Hardy will be returning as Eddie Brock aka Venom in the sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The movie will be introducing the popular villain Cletus Kassady aka Carnage, a role that will be played by Woody Harrelson. Stephen Graham and Naomie Harris will be making a presence as Patrick Mulligan and Frances Barrison aka Shriek, respectively. Previous cast members such as Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Reid Scott as Dan Lewis and Peggy Lu as Mrs. Chen will also be returning.

Marvel’s Eternals, Releasing October 28, 2021

Slated to release next month, Marvel’s Eternals brings a powerful cast together, which includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, Gemma Chen and Selma Hayek. Directed by Chloe Zhao, the movie introduces The Eternals, a race of immortals that have superhuman powers and have lived on the earth for millennia in secret but must come out of the shadows to fight the evil Deviants.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Releasing December 17, 2021

Tom Holland will be reprising his role as Web Slinger in one of the most anticipated Marvel films of 2021. Spider-Man: No Way Home will see some of the most iconic villains from across the Spider-Man universe, along with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. After Spider-Man’s secret identity was revealed in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker seeks out the help of Doctor Strange to make the world forget his secret identity. However, the plan goes sideways as the superhero tries to fix things.

Morbius, Releasing January 28, 2022

Jared Leto is returning to the world of comic books with Morbius, which will drop at the start of the next year. Leto will be playing Michael Morbius, a doctor with a rare blood disease, who tries to cure himself but instead injects himself with vampire-like traits such as thirst for human blood. Doctor Who star Matt Smith will appear as the villainous Loxias Crown. Other stars including Adria Arjona, Jared Harris Tyrese Gibson and Michael Keaton will be joining the cast.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Releasing March 22, 2022

The sequel to Benedict Cumberbatch’s original fantasy flick is set to release in early 2022. The movie will explore Dr. Stephen Strange’s research on the Time Stone, with some major additions. Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch will also make appearance in Doctor Strange 2. Other actors such as Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rachel McAdams will also reprise their roles from the original movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder, Releasing May 6, 2022

After the success of Ragnarok, Thor: Love and Thunder will land in cinemas in May, 2022. Introducing Natalie Portman’s female Thor, the new Marvel movie will also feature Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, the main villain, alongside of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. With various other familiar faces set to make an appearance, the main three characters will be centered in the middle of the story.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Releasing July 8, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a highly-anticipated movie, with a new focus matter. Following the sad demise of star Chadwick Boseman, there are not many details about how the sequel will play out. However, there are no plans to recast the role and the production team will not be using CGI to add Boseman’s likeness to the movie. Most likely, the sequel will focus on other aspects of Wakanda, its people and resources.

The Marvels, Releasing November 11, 2022

While the details about the sequel of Captain Marvel are still under wraps, The Marvels will see Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers join forces with a now grown-up Monica Rambeau (whom we last saw in WandaVision) and Kamala Khan’s Ms. Marvel. While the first movie took place in the 1990s, the sequel will take place in the present day. The movie will play a big part in bridging the events of the earth and the rest of the cosmos.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Releasing February 17, 2023

The third installment of Ant-Man movies, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be a fun-filled ride. The movie began filming in Europe in early February 2021. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will be reprising their roles as Scott Land and Hope van Dyne, respectively. The superhero duo will be joined by Michael Douglas’s Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne. The shrinking heroes will be facing their biggest challenge yet.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Releasing May 3, 2023

With a few roadblocks, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has finally gotten a release date. Although the fans will have to wait for quite some time, the exquisite soundtrack of the upcoming movie will certainly make it worth. The main cast from the original movie will be appearing in the third installment of the movie.