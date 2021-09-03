Most expensive perfumes for sweet-smelling men

Fragrances have been around since the time humans learned to experiment with herbal and floral scents. A good perfume reflects your personality and makes a fashion statement. It lends an impeccable scent to the body and refreshes the mood. Perfume makers use various notes and ingredients to compose different fragrances, giving them distinct odors that cater to all tastes and occasions.

Over time, these fragrances have grown in variety and price. The price of a perfume depends on various factors such as the quality of ingredients used, brand, the materials of the bottles and limited edition stocks among others. Here are the most expensive perfumes for men.

Shumukh Perfume

A multiple Guinness World Record holder, this luxurious fragrance has been created by The Spirit of Dubai Parfums by Nabeel. Bottled up in a crystal bottle decorated with 3,571 diamonds, topazes, giant pearls, over five kilograms of pure silver and two kilograms of 18K gold, Shumukh Perfume has an intense scent that stands out in the crowd. It features the essences of pure Indian agarwood, patchouli, incense, ylang-ylang, sandalwood, pure Turkish rose and amber notes. This is the world’s most expensive and luxurious perfume, priced at roughly $1.3 million.

Clive Christian No. 1 Imperial Majesty

Once the world’s most expensive perfume, this limited edition stock is priced at $435,000 for a bottle or $ 12,700 per ounce. It has a unique scent that is a mixture of jasmine, cardamom, carnation, lemon, bergamot and benzoin. Clive Christian No. 1 Imperial Majesty perfume has an enchanting scent of Tahitian vanilla along with a hint of rosa centafolis, reminiscent of Aphrodite. Moreover, the fragrance comes with a sparkling bottle featuring a white diamond embedded.

Gianni Vive Sulman Parfum VI

The Gianni Vive Sulman Parfum VI is one of the priciest perfumes in the world. It was a favorite fragrance of the pop king, Michael Jackson, which added a lot to the perfume’s fame. Priced at $89,000, this luxury fragrance comes in a case that features a lock and a gold, diamond and ruby-embedded key. Containing various aromatic components, the perfume blends rich jasmine rose from Grasse and a set of undisclosed and traditional ingredients.

Paco Rabanne Luxe Edition Perfume

Paco Rabanne Luxe Edition also known as Paco Rabanne 1 Million 18 Carats, this Luxe edition perfume is one of the elite and celestial fragrances from Spanish fashion designer, Paco Rabanne. Priced at $57,000, it is securely enclosed in a briefcase like a padded case that features a lock as well. Both the bottle and case are created from 18-carat gold while the bottle has a diamond. The fragrance contains notes of amber, white wood, cinnamon, mint, orange rose and a couple of ensemble spices.

Lalique for Bentley Crystal Edition

Lalique for Bentley Crystal Edition is a leather fragrance for men, priced at $4,800. This luxury fragrance is a result of a unique collaboration between Bentley and Lalique. The casing of the perfume is made entirely from wood, while the crystal-made bottle neatly resides inside the case. The perfume has pleasing scents as an amalgamation of leather, patchouli, cedar, papyrus and wood notes.