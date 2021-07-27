Most luxurious train rides in the world on spectacular routes

It is said that the journey is much more beautiful and satisfying than the destination. Humans have invented many ways to relish the journey, but the best one so far has to be traveling by luxury train. For those who truly want to indulge in an extraordinary travel experience, genuinely submerge in beautiful places along the way and go from one scenic destination to another – a luxurious train ride is a must.

To satiate your wanderlust, take a voyage on one of such rides while sipping wine and focusing on the wavering shapes of nature. Whether you want to explore the Andes, dash through a Japanese island or take in the beauty of orange-hues deserts – here are the most luxurious train rides of the world with brilliantly scenic routes.

The Ghan, Australia

The Ghan is an Australian passenger train that is labeled as one of the world’s great passenger trains and is operating since 1878. It takes passengers on a three-night, 2,979-kilometer scenic journey from Darwin to Adelaide. A typical Ghan carries 36 carriages, crew cars, dining coaches, kitchens, luggage carriers and power vans. The train offers three different classes – Gold Single/Twin Service, Gold Superior and Platinum. Offering private cabin accommodation with all-inclusive premium dining, beverages, the Gold Service is the most popular choice.

The Venice Simplon-Orient Express, Europe

The Venice Simplon-Orient Express offers an amazing journey from London to Venice, stopping in Paris and Verona along the course. The train is decorated with Art Deco finery that creates an atmosphere of old-school glamor. The food for the passengers is sourced along the route, which means you get to enjoy cuisines from Brittany or Provence. Meanwhile, you get to enjoy the beauty of the continent’s most fascinating routes like London, Paris and Venice. People who love to travel via train must take this journey once in their lifetime.

Palace on Wheels, India

Indian Railways offers India’s first luxury train in the post-Raj era, with 39 years of service, 23 opulent coaches, 104 tourists, 14 saloons and a spa. This train provides excellent hospitality services in classic Indian style. Departing from New Delhi, the journey takes the guests through Rajputana empires in Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Chittaurgarh, Udaipur, Jaiselmer and Agra before rounding back to New Delhi. The guests can take in the beauty of forts, palaces, wildlife and jungles while savoring delicious cuisines. It also offers modern amenities like en-suite bathrooms, air-conditioning, satellite TV and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Eastern & Oriental Express, Asia

Belmond’s East Asian luxury train voyages between Bangkok and Singapore twice monthly. It offers two- and three-night schedules running through some of Thailand’s most scenic areas and a detour to the famous River Kwai Bridge. The Eastern & Oriental Express train features modern cars built to luxury standards. There are three levels of cabins, all of which include a private shower and toilet, including dining and observation carriages. Guests can take in the ever-changing sights of Southeast Asia from the train window.

Rovos Rail Pride of Africa, Africa

The Pride of Africa train offers five luxury train trips a year on a 15-day travel plan from Cape Town to Dar Es Salaam or the reverse, running through Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Tanzania. The train has scheduled stops at a game reserve and Victoria Falls. The Pride of Africa has all the updated equipment and features compartments with double or twin bed capacity, toilet and shower. It has to be the best way to explore the wilderness of South African countries.