Most spectacular tiny house rentals in the US

The tiny house movement has grown epically over the past few years. With their alluring features of downsizing, green building practices, sustainability and minimalist living, more and more people are now buying or building tiny houses. However, many people are investing in tiny houses with the intent of renting them out to vacationers.

Owing to their novelty, idyllic surroundings, affordability and eco-friendliness, tiny house rentals are high in demand. They can be found in cities, in nature, suburbs and rural landscapes. Equipped with resort-style facilities and quaint interior décor, here are the five best tiny houses available for rent in the United States.

Bozeman Carriage House, Montana

Situated 60 miles from Yellowstone National Park, Bozeman Carriage House is a place to relax and unwind. It has the best of nature from stunning views, walking trails and wildlife to offer. The rustic house is remodeled with reclaimed timber and features contemporary interiors with French doors and a cozy fireplace. There is a kitchen, a bathroom, washing machine, private patio and Wi-Fi. You can explore the natural beauty around the rental.

Container Cabin in the Catskills, New York

This container in New York’s Catskills has been transformed into this gorgeous modern tiny house vacation rental for two and provides every comfort of home. There is a sofa bed, a kitchenette, complete bathroom, solar power and a compost toilet. Moreover, it offers extra amenities such as a wood stove, a record player and a yoga platform with a hammock. Near the cabin, there is a 30-foot waterfall.

Le Petite Tiny House, Wimberley, Texas

Located just outside Austin, this tiny house in Texas is a secluded retreat with an outdoor shower, charcoal grill and a hot tub. It is equipped with a modern, fully-stocked kitchen, a comfortable sleeping loft with an abundance of natural light, a private bathroom, a smart TV and Wi-Fi. There are many spring-fed swimming holes, gorgeous scenery, unique shops, restaurants and many wineries, breweries and distilleries for you to explore.

The Glass House, Marlboro, New York

An off-grid vacation rental, this tiny house in New York’s Hudson Valley is shrouded in natural beauty. Sitting on 30 acres of rolling hills, this tiny dwelling offers a complete escape and privacy as glass walls open up onto endless views of vineyards, apple orchards and wildlife. It has a fully-equipped kitchen, cozy bedding, Wi-Fi and air conditioning. There is also outdoor dining and lounging furniture alongside a fire pit for you to grill on.

Nash Casita, Nashville, Tennessee

A light-filled tiny home, this 320-sq-ft vacation rental offers separate living and sleeping areas and a covered porch. It is located in a charming neighborhood right outside Nashville. It features modern concrete floors, a comfortable couch, TV, Wi-Fi, dimmable lights, wardrobe, cozy bed, full bathroom, a kitchenette and so much more. It is specifically designed with amenities catering to life on the road. There are two parking spots outside the house.