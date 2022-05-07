Mother’s Day recipes to surprise your mum with breakfast in bed

Mother’s Day is here and if you are planning on pampering your mother all day long, you have to start at the break of dawn to ensure her special day begins on a good note. As breakfast is the most important meal of the day, you should consider preparing a delicious meal containing her favorite recipes. But it only works if you know your way around the kitchen. If not, then stay the hell out so you don’t make a mess, ruining her mood.

Be it as simple as good old pancakes, delectable muffins, variety of eggs, or something more filling like glazed ham, there are plenty of ways to go. To help you make things easier, here are a handful of breakfast/brunch recipes that will pamper her. Throw in her favorite coffee or fresh juice, or if it is brunch time a mimosa sounds perfect.

Good Old Pancakes

Easy to whip up and absolutely tasty, good-fashioned pancakes are a brilliant idea for Mother’s Day breakfast. If you have your own recipe, excellent! If not, you can follow this Martha Stewart recipe. Although a most basic recipe, it offers thick, moist, and fluffy pancakes which are simply mouthwatering. You can use homemade batter or a box mix, and add fresh fruits such as strawberries or blueberries for added flavor.

Asparagus Custard Tart

Consisting puff pastry, Gruyere, goat cheese, and cream, this tart is so luxuriously rich and light in taste that it will become a kitchen staple in your home. Shower you mother with love and the magic of your culinary skills with this one. This brunch recipe is easy to make and packs a punch with nutrients and deliciousness. Don’t fret if you don’t know how to make puff pastry as this recipe can also be made with store-bought pastry.

Sweet and Sticky Apricot Glazed Ham

This brunch recipe only includes four ingredients and makes a great addition to your Mother’s Day menu. All you need is a fully cooked store-bought ham, packed brown sugar, apricot jam, and Dijon mustard. Moreover, you can make sandwiches or casseroles from the leftover ham. This recipe is a flavorful twist on the traditional pineapple glazed ham. Easy to make, moist, and juicy, this glazed ham will be a hit.

Italian Baked Eggs

This hearty brunch recipe is easy to make and absolutely tasty. It is a baked egg dish. All you need to do is to bake some mozzarella over a crusty baguette, brown turkey sausage in a skillet, and sauté onion and garlic, creating a deep, flavorful base for the tomato sauce. Then crack some eggs over the sauce and bake until set. It takes about 30 minutes to prepare and make for an indulging breakfast.

Strawberry Buckle with Pecan Streusel

For mothers with a sweet tooth, this strawberry buckle with pecan streusel makes the most of in-season strawberries. This recipe is easy to make and requires about an hour of preparation and cooking time. Aside from the luxurious filling of strawberries, it features pecan streusel topping that perfectly pairs with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. You can enjoy this sweet dish with your mother as she savors every last bite of it.