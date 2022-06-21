Beat the heat with the best summer movies

Watching movies is one of the best ways to travel different worlds from the comfort of your home, especially when you can’t stand the summer heat. Summer is perfect for many fun activities to do such as going to the beach, barbecues, picnics, and watching the latest blockbuster movies at the theater. While we all enjoy spending warm-weather afternoons by the pool or embarking on a vacation, there are days when we just want to escape the heat.

If you want to spend your summer curled up on your living room sofa and catch up on some of the best movies, we have got your back. From adventure to romance, comedy to thriller, here are a handful of summer movies that will keep every kind of movie fan entertained and be the perfect companion to that summertime bliss.

Independence Day (1996)

The perfect summer blockbuster, 1996’s Independence Day is an amazing story where an alien race destroys major cities of the earth with their advanced weaponry. Well, a geek (Jeff Goldblum), a pilot (Will Smith), the US President (Bill Pullman), and a group of ragtag survivors unite to save the rest of the human race from annihilation. The looming threat of total destruction over the Fourth of July weekend and a ticking clock makes this sci-fi tale incredible.

Top Gun (1986)

Even though his status as a superstar had been established by 1986, Top Gun made him an absolute heartthrob. With a cocky attitude and a smile to die for, Cruise played the character of a hotshot pilot, Maverick. Part of the Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School, where the best of the best are trained to refine their flying skills, Maverick loses his friend and gets a second chance to redeem himself as he gets romantically involved with his civilian instructor Charlie. It’s an absolutely fun movie to watch in the summer.

Some Like it Hot (1959)

Experience a brilliant comedy in black and white with Some Like it Hot. Starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, and Jack Lemmon, the movie follows two musicians who witness a mob hit and flee the state masquerading as women in an all-female jazz band. However, complications and hilarity ensue with all the disguises. One of the greatest comedies of all time, Some Like it Hot was filmed at the beautiful Hotel Del Coronado in San Diego, California. It is a silly and often amatory summer treat.

Jaws (1975)

What is better than the thrill and fright of a sea survival movie with a monster-hunting people, especially in summer? 1975’s Jaws follows a police chief, a marine scientist and a fisherman trying to save people after a white shark frightens the inhabitants of a quiet island. This Steven Spielberg gem has stood the test of time with its strong story and incredible characters. Its feeling of authenticity still remains unwavering, making it an exciting and grounded summer thriller.

No Time to Die (2021)

James Bond’s saga is incredible and so are the actors who played the character of the British super spy. 2021’s No Time to Die marks the end of the Daniel Craig era as James Bond. The movie follows a retired Bond return for one final mission, where he must help his old CIA friend rescue a kidnapped scientist. The adventure turns out to be far more testing and dangerous than expected, putting Bond in the crosshairs of a mysterious villain who’s armed with treacherous new technology.

Aside from these timeless gems, you can stream so many brilliant titles on streaming services including Netflix, Disney +, HBO, and Amazon Prime Video.