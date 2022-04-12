Must-have solar-powered camping gear for 2022

As the summer months approach, people begin to head outdoors on weekend camping escapades. Camping is a great way to rejuvenate but staying in the wild with no power source can be a bit irksome. There is only so much battery power you can carry with you, which is where the solar-powered camping gear come in handy.

Ranging from lanterns to cookers, there is a vast variety of camping equipment in solar-powered options that can make your outdoor venture more comfortable. Whether you are a first-time camper or a veteran, we have listed a handful of solar-powered camping essentials that can make your next adventure outdoors more homey and relaxed.

Solar-Powered Camping Lantern

Solar lanterns are one of the first luxuries you can bring on your camping outings. The KYNG solar rechargeable LED lantern is collapsible, making it easily portable. It has an internal 800mAh battery that can power it for up to 10 hours. It has a USB port that can be used to charge your mobile devices in case of an emergency. The lantern weighs six ounces, has high and low-power options, and collapses down to 2-3 inches when not in use. It can endure falls, water, and all-around rugged use you might expect in the outdoors.

GoSun Sport Pro Solar Cooker

The GoSun Sport solar cooker is perfect equipment to have on your camping excursions as it can bake, roast, and steam a meal for two people in only 20 minutes. You don’t require fuel or fire to cook food or boil water. It has an included kettle that can boil water for tea and coffee. It is compact and light, making it easy to carry. Weighing around 8 lbs, it has a capacity of 39oz. Additionally, it has baking cups, extra cooking pan, boiling accessory, and a carrying case.

NEMO Helio LX Pressure Shower

Since showering on camping trips isn’t always a fun activity, the NEMO Helio LX pressure shower delivers the perfect pressure you need to wash your hair, clean the dishes, or rinse gear. Heated by solar power, the portable shower can easily pressurize the tank with a foot pump and can be fully pressurized for 7-10 minutes with occasional pumps. It holds 22 liters of water and can collapse down to a two-pound sack for the ease of portability. You don’t need a hose for this tank, which can be filled up anywhere for off-the-grid bathing.

Goal Zero Nomad 7 Portable Solar Charger

This small portable solar charger is one of the most valuable solar camping equipment. It uses solar power to charge 12V and USB devices, including smartphones, GPS, and MP3 players (it does not include tablets). Weighing around 1 pound, this portable charger is designed for outdoor use with a robust and rugged cover that is weather-resistant and foldable. You can hang it on your backpack as you go about exploring mountains, beaches, or lakes while it charges your electronic devices.

GoSun Chillest Cooler

To beat the summer heat while out on a camping trip, you must have a good-quality portable fridge around. The GoSun Chillest cooler can keep your food and beverages cool with electricity from 12V, AC, or solar. The 45-liter chest runs on a built-in battery that lasts for 10 hours but can be charged up to 40 hours with attachable power banks, DC outlets, or GoSun’s solar-powered attachments – a 30W panel or a 60W panel that act as a tabletop. You can use it both as a fridge or freezer, with touch temperature controls for both.