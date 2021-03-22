Samsung introduces a dozen UHD monitors with HDR10 support

Samsung’s just announced the new lineup of high resolution monitors for this year which are targeted at work from home setups. Thanks to the life-like image reproduction and the advanced ergonomic positioning, these displays are ideal for any desired work setup.

The monitors come with the ‘Intelligent Eye Care’ certification from TÜV Rheinland, the EPEAT (Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool) energy efficiency certification, and the sustainability certification from the Swedish Confederation of Professional Employees (TCO).

High definition monitor lineup

For 2021, Samsung has segregated the 12 high resolution monitors across three different categories. Those being the S8, S7, and S6 – all of which are capable of reproducing 1 billion colors, and come with the HDR10 technology for a seamless multimedia viewing experience.

As per Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, these monitors deliver very vivid image quality, are comfortable on the eyes courtesy the adaptive eye-saver mode, and are well tailored for multi-monitor setup with their ergonomic design. They all are built keeping in mind the streamlined, eco-conscious design.

S8, S7, and S6 monitors

S8 is the most premium of them all tailored for businesses and professionals alike. Coming in 27-inch and 32-inch options, these monitors boast Ultra-High Definition resolution and a 99% sRGB color gamut. They come with the ergonomic adjustable stand, pivot, and swivel for any orientation desired. The S80UA model has the USB Type-C port and 90 W charging speeds for your mobile devices. 27-inch version of the S8 will carry are price tag of $429.99.

S7 series is also UHD 4K resolution monitor coming in 27-inch and 32-inch options with a clear viewing angle of 178-degrees. They have a bezel-less design, can produce UHD output with 99% sRGB support, and come with the tilting function. The only thing they miss out on is the built-in USB hub. The 27-inch model will carry a price of $359.99 and the 32-inch will be priced at $389.99.

S6 series comes with the most options with three different models – S65UA, S60UA, and the S60A – spanning across a range of screen sizes. They all have HDR10 support and are AMD FreeSync capable. The 32-inch S65UA ultra-wide QHD curved monitor has 2K resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, and the luxury of the USB Type-C port, and USB 3.0 hub.

The S60UA comes in three size options – 32-inch, 27-inch, and 24-inch with QHD resolution, and pivot, swivel, and tilt adjustments. Likewise the S60A series also comes in the same screen sizes with all the features of the S60UA. The only thing they miss out on is the LAN and USB Type-C ports.

According to Samsung, the 32-inch S6 will carry a price tag of $369.99 while the 34-inch model will come for $679.99.