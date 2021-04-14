Omega introduces trio of Seamaster watches to celebrate Tokyo Olympics 2020

Even after a year of postponement from the actual date, the future of Tokyo Summer Olympics hangs in the balance. While the International and Tokyo Olympics committees are hopeful the games to proceed at the rescheduled date – July 23, 2021 – the event will be unusual for two dramatic reasons.

Slated to commence a year late, it will still be called Tokyo Olympics 2020 and will be predominantly streamed online with billions of television audiences and near-empty arenas. That said, when the best athletes from around the world compete for their personal and national glory, they will be in kits reflecting Tokyo 2020 and surrounded with merchandise and advertising imitating the same.

It is fitting then that the official timekeeper – Omega – has released dedicated timepieces labeled Tokyo 2020 with under 100 days from the games. The Omega Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Collection comprises three exciting models with highly customized themed dials and a lot more of horological genius to exude. Topped by the new Seamaster Diver 300M Tokyo 2020, let’s see what the trio comprises.

Seamaster Diver 300M Tokyo 2020

Based on the iconic 42mm Seamaster 300M, this rendition begs to differ for a different kind of experience underwater. The watch has a stainless steel case with a blue ceramic bezel laid out with while enamel diving scale. With the steel body is the gorgeous while ceramic dial feature laser engraved waves to gel with the Olympics theme. The date window at 6 o’clock and the blue hands, indexes filled with Super-LumiNova enhance the look of the watch. The caseback of the new special edition Omega Diver 300M is equally exciting – the sapphire caseback features Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games emblem on it. The watch is powered by Co-Axial Master Chronometer Caliber 8800 and it is paired with a stainless steel bracelet and comes within a special Olympic Games presentation box. Price: Approx. $6,000.

Seamaster Aqua Terra Tokyo 2020

This is a limited edition 41mm diameter stainless steel watch, which is the first Aqua Terra to feature a polished blue ceramic dial. The highlight of the dial is laser engraved pattern that draws inspiration from the Tokyo Olympic 2020 emblem. The hands and indexes are rhodium-plated, while the watch is powered by an in-house Master Chronometer caliber 8900. As opposed to the stainless steel bracelet-based Seamaster Diver 300M Tokyo 2020, the Seamaster Aqua Terra Tokyo 2020 is presented on a dial-matching blue rubber strap, even though a stainless steel bracelet is provide in the presentation box. The watch is limited to just 2,020 pieces, features Olympic emblem of the sapphire caseback for symbolic purpose, and it’s priced at roughly $7,000.

Seamaster Planet Ocean Tokyo 2020

The Seamaster Planet Ocean is equal parts about celebrating Olympics and the host nation Japan. For the patriotic touch, the unique timepiece flaunts a polished white ceramic dial which is highlighted by the red tip of the seconds hand. The dial is a true representation of the Japanese national flag. The ceramic bezel of the 39.5mm stainless steel cased watch also feature red 20 marking at 4 o’clock. With the Tokyo 2020 Olympic emblem on the sapphire caseback, the watch is limited to 2,020 pieces and comes on a white leather strap. For the more picky ones a NATO strap and a stainless steel bracelet is included in the special packaging. Price: Approx. $8,000.