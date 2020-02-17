New Balance Kawhi Leonard’s Signature Shoe announced

Shoes from Nike and Adidas are frequently mentioned in this site. No, they’re not the only brand we know and trust but the two are probably the most prolific when it comes to designing and introducing new pairs.

Personally, another favorite is New Balance although we don’t feature more pairs. We remember a few treasures in the past like the M991 Made in UK by New Balance pair we included in the list of ‘Earth-toned color item for summer trend’, the New Balance x Topo Designs, and the New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v8 as one of the ‘best shoes to run a marathon in right now’.

New Balance Adds Interesting Design

We wish more designs will be added to our list. Today, we’re adding one that you most sneakerheads we know will also love to add to their collections. New Balance is bringing out the first-ever signature shoe of American basketball player Kawhi Leonard.

The pair is simply called “KAWHI”. You can wear it for basketball or just for everyday use. The simple but cool design of the Kawhi still shows the style of the New Balance OMN1S.

The pair is set in white but gets a bit more colorful especially on the sole. The middle silhouette shows a unique, multicolor embroidered design that extends to the tongue and the ankle. The latter gets a frequency grid theme.

New Balance Aesthetics For NBA Fans

The rear and heel tab part shows the 3D New Balance logo and the signature of Leonard Kawhi. You can’t miss the branding of this pair.

The midsole features a sculpted foam for some elevation. You may also notice the treaded icey rubber sole.

The Kawhi Leonard’s New Balance KAWHI will be pair of NB’s Fall 2020 collection. Starting this Spring, limited availability will be offered.