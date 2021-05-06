Places to visit in Mexico: The land of cheap tequilas and sombrero hats

Mexico is a beautiful country filled with folklores, rural charms and lively music. This diverse country has many stunning beaches, along with colorful nightlife and a vibrant cultural environment.

From ancient Aztec and Mayan sites and historical colonial cities to metropolitan Mexico City and the sand of Tulum; Mexico offers plenty of vacation spots that attract everyone. Here are the best places to visit in Mexico, so pack your bags and get ready for the land of cheap tequilas and sombrero hats.

Tulum

Tulum attracts many history buffs and beach lovers alike to this Mexican jewel. Home to the world’s only waterfront Mayan ruins, Tulum is located along a stretch of the Riviera Maya. The sugar-sand beaches and the mystical turquoise water make for a perfect beach vacation, while the city’s mixology scene and sprawling nightlife are quite indulging. There are several cenotes (or underground water-filled caverns) and bio reserves are simply out-of-this-world.

Playa del Carmen

A stunning destination in the Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen is a charming destination in the Yucatán Peninsula. It is lined with lively bars and chic eateries catering to everything from delectable tacos to brilliant seafood. Its soft sand beaches and stunning shoreline vistas are alluring. Playa del Carmen has all-inclusive resorts, vacation rentals and boutique properties, giving tourists plenty of options for affordable lodging.

Chichén Itzá

The Mayan metropolis of Chichén Itzá is one of Mexico’s most visited archaeological sites. The tallest structure of the site is the massive El Castillo, also known as the Pyramid of Kukulkán. The magnificent Caracol, a nearly 1,000-year-old observatory, is a true testament to the advanced architectural techniques of the Mayans. The site’s other attractions include famous Mayan Chacmools, holding their sacrificial vessels as they protect these old temples.

Guanajuato

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Guanajuato is a city with many old colonial buildings, winding lanes and narrow alleys, allowing you to explore the city on foot. The splendid architecture of the city’s many plazas attracts many people, including the beautiful Jardin de la Union, the striking San Diego Church and the grand Juárez. Guanajuato is also home to fine galleries and museums.

Cancun

Known as the resort capital of Mexico, Cancun is quite popular for spring breakers and vacationers seeking an easy beach getaway. Located near lush jungles, tranquil cenotes and an impressive network of caverns, Cancun also attracts many nature lovers. You can enjoy the traditional local food and dance to salsa tunes after exploring the city.