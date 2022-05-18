Popular destinations to visit in Europe this July

Summer is in full bloom and people are planning for summer vacations to enjoy the sun without getting burned. Whether you fancy beaches or mountains, lakes or cities or some faraway places, the continent of Europe has everything to offer. Summer in Europe comes with festivities, blooming fields of tulips, sunflowers, and lavenders, and pleasant weather for you to enjoy the season.

There are so many vibrant European cities dotted with museums, restaurants, nightlife and architecture, attracting millions of travelers from every corner of the globe. So when it comes to deciding which spots are the best for summer vacationing in Europe, it is natural to get a bit overwhelmed. Read on to know the best summer vacation destinations to visit in Europe this July.

Provence, France

This southeastern French region of Provence borders Italy and the Mediterranean Sea. Known for its diverse landscapes, lush vineyards and olive groves, pine forests, and lavender fields, Provence includes the city of Avignon and a wide variety of quaint villages for you to explore by car or bicycle. The sunny weather, colorful countryside, culture, wine, and food, all are major pulls for tourists along with centuries-old mansions and chateaus. But the great purple fields of lavender are the reason enough to visit Provence in July.

Santorini, Greece

Santorini attracts couples, singles, and family men alike. One of the Cyclades islands in the Aegean Sea, Santorini’s rugged landscape has been shaped by a volcanic eruption. The whitewashed, cubiform houses of the island’s two principal towns, Fira and Oia, are one of major attractions. The towns overlook the sea, small islands to the west, and beaches with black, red, and white lava pebbles. You can visit the local wineries to cool off after a day of exploring and enjoy the delectable cuisines.

Cornwall, UK

Cornwall is located on England’s rugged southwestern end and forms a peninsula encompassing wild moorland and hundreds of sandy beaches. The southern coast of the county, called the Cornish Riviera, is dotted with attractive harbor villages such as Fowey and Falmouth. The north coast has towering cliffs and seaside resorts, popular for surfing. The charming destination is perfect for summer vacation with some of the best restaurants in the country.

Puglia, Italy

Forming the heel of Italy, Puglia is a slower, quieter, and more laidback region than its counterparts. It is known for its whitewashed hill towns, vast farmland, and long Mediterranean coastline. The towns of Bari and Lecce are famous for vibrant ports and baroque architecture, respectively. Alberobello and the Itria Valley are popular for their stone huts with beautiful conical roofs. It is also coming to be known for its food scene, olive oil, and ice cream.

Mallorca, Spain

One of Spain’s Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean, Mallorca is famous for its beach resorts, sheltered coves, limestone mountains, and Roman and Moorish ruins. You can explore ancient architecture, art galleries, and music festivals in Mallorca. The island comes alive in mid-July during the Virgin of Carmen Festival, where you get to revel in festive processions, fireworks, exquisite food, and music.