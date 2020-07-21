Red Dot Design Awards: Most eye-candy devices of 2020

Red Dot Design Awards has been appreciating thoughtful designs from across the globe since 1955, making them one of the most prestigious awards out there. The design award spans across many categories where big brands and budding designers compete for the coveted title.

The gadget specific categories for Red Dot Design Awards include – audio, watches, home entertainment, mobile, and TVs. This year’s winners in each individual category redefine the aesthetic design and function of consumer electronics and gadgets. So, let’s have a look at the ones which excelled at the event and received the jury’s vote.

Apple AirPods Pro

Probably the best designed true wireless earphones on the planet, Apple AirPods Pro takes the wireless audio experience to a newer realm. They are made for ergonomic comfort and fit, as the flexible silicone ear tips adjust to the contours of the ear seamlessly. This seals off the world around and the active noise canceling further enhances the immersive listening experience.

The true wireless earphones use active noise-canceling tech which negates the ambient noise for deep immersive sound. Being lightweight gives another advantage to the brilliantly created form-factor of the Apple AirPods Pro.

Google Nest Mini

When it comes to smart portable speakers, Google Nest Mini is one that’s designed keeping modern homes in mind. No doubt, it is also one of the Red Dot Design Award winners this year. The attractive, compact form-factor of the speaker comes with loads of functions centered around the end-user.

The voice-controlled speaker has Google Assistant built-in and it can perform a lot of useful functions like controlling smart home devices, making phone calls or playing music on demand. The fact that Nest Mini can be mounted on a wall, really adds to its visual appeal. Apparently, the fabric of the speaker is made entirely from recycled PET bottles.

LG OLED Signature TV

According to the jury at Red Dot, the LG OLED Signature TV has a very minimal design with an inventive bracket which makes it virtually blend in the wall. The 8K display has negligible bezels and a slim screen which looks more like a glass pane. This is the reason LG brought home the Red Dot design award 2020 in TV category this year.

The 77-inch OLED panel captures every action with clarity, reproducing the real-life imagery in jaw-dropping detail. The 33 million active OLED pixels bring to life perfect levels of black and intense color even at wide angles thanks to their AI processor.

Moto Razr smartphone

Motorola has long been known for smartphone design that stands out, and the foldable Razr phone is a notch up. The device comes with a foldable pOLED screen, bringing back the nostalgic memory of their classic flip phone launched in 2004. Razr uses the patented zero-gap hinge design which protects the 6.2-inch main foldable display.

When folded, the secondary 2.7-inch OLED Quick View display allows the user to use basic functions like making calls, replying to messages or even using Google Assistant. When the phone is flipped open again from the folded position, the internal Flex View display shows the user where he left of on the external display to seamlessly carry on with the tasks.

Bose Portable Smart Speaker

When it comes to audio quality Bose is the pioneer in the arena – known for audio solutions that sound crystal clear. With this Portable Smart Speaker, Bose demonstrates its keen eye for design which is fit for home as well as outdoor use. It can be controlled with voice-commands (Google Assistant and Alexa built-in) and connects with Wi-Fi for music streaming from cloud services like Spotify, Deezer, or Pandora.

The water-resistant speaker has 360 degrees special sound which is crisp and clear to hear in every corner of the room. It packs a punch with the lows as the deep bass levels are simply amazing. The design is also tailored for a multitude of uses and easy portability. The speaker is perfect for a pool party, outdoor camping, or enjoying multimedia content at home.

Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim

Deemed by the Red Dot Design Awards jury as an elegantly designed power bank with remarkable performance, the Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim is tailor-made for any geek’s room. The gallium nitride (GaN) powered charger is ultra-thin at just 0.63-inches, making it ideal for hard to reach places.

PowerPort Atom III Slim is universally compatible with most of the fast charging gadgets by Samsung, Apple, and others. With the Qualcomm Quick Charge and USB-C Power Delivery, the accessory can fast charge any device with a USB-C cable. It can even juice-up new age laptops and MacBook’s which makes it a worthy purchase.