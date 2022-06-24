Ressence and Art in Time partner for striking yellow Type 5 AIT dive watch

Ressence is not about traditional watchmaking. The watchmaking genius reflects this again in a striking yellow adaptation of its iconic Type 5 dive watch in collaboration with Art in Time.

The Type 5 dive watch that debuted first in 2015, was an exciting timepiece since it featured an oil-filled display. The Type 5 AIT dive watch here thrives on the brand’s hyper-legible display that makes it easy to see time at all angles even when underwater.

The look and feel

The new Type 5 AIT appears in a bright yellow colorway – on the unidirectional rotating bezel, strap, and other markings – and is strictly limited to only 12 pieces. The 46mm case is made from Grade 5 titanium, it measures 15.5mm at the thickest point, and has a domed sapphire crystal protecting the oil-filled display.

Talking of the dial, it’s the most exciting aspect of the Ressence Type 5 AIT. Its interesting construction ensures the upper layer is filled with 3.57ml of oil, while the lower level houses the automatic winding mechanical movement.

Unique winding, pricing, and more

The fascination doesn’t stop at the oil-filled, chambered display of the Type 5 AIT. The watch is interestingly wound through the caseback instead of the crown (as is routine in other watches). The movement here is a modified version of the ETA 2824/2 caliber which offers the watch a very modest 36 hours of power reserve.

Weighing only 85g, the Type 5 AIT dive watch is 100-meter water-resistant and comes paired with a color-matching yellow rubber strap fastened with a Grade 5 titanium pin buckle. The 12-piece limited edition Type 5 AIT watch will retail for €35,500 (approximately $37,000).

11 examples of the Type 5 AIT will be sold in the open market while one will be auctioned at a charity event in September 2022. The proceeds will go to the Foundation Prince Albert II de Monaco to help in protecting the waters of the Pelagos Sanctuary.