IWC delivers first watch for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

IWC Schaffhausen is known for its sporty watches with edgy details. Relying on the tested formula, the watchmaker is giving automotive fans a little respite from the ordinary with the introduction of the first official team watch for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team.

There is little to differentiate between IWC and Mercedes-AMG; both share an unrelenting focus on ‘precision, craftsmanship and performance engineering.’ This analogous attitude has helped IWC to cement its stand as official engineering partner of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team for 10 years now. Despite its decade-long association, this is first official timepiece IWC has done for the team, which would be roaring high at the Spanish GP.

The watch

The Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Edition “Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team” as it’s called, the IWC watch is a magnificent Pilot’s Chronograph made in lightweight, and feature-rich grade 5 titanium.

The brushed titanium casing is accompanied by a nice glossy black chronograph dial featuring luminescent hands and indices in the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team’s signature green. The distinctive appearance on the dial is matched by IWC on the strap to complete the look.

The powering details

The Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Edition “Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team” is paired with two different straps. One of course is the matching green rubber strap, while the other is a black embossed calfskin strap. Both feature the brand’s EasX-CHANGE strap changing system to swap between the two options on a clip of a button sans any additional tools.

The watch, IWC informs, is powered by the in-house 69385 caliber, self-winding chronograph movement, which is visible in all its impressiveness through the see-through caseback. This impactful movement comprising 231 individual parts offers 46 hours of power reserve. With water resistance of 10 bar, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team edition Pilot’s Watch Chronograph is now available from IWC for $7,850.