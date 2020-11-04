Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is closest Android buffs can get to the Apple Watch 6

Android users who desire a watch that runs Google’s Wear OS and is powered by Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor have Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 and those who want a round dial, titanium frame watch with some cool features have an option in Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro.

But if you want a complete package – a smartwatch that looks good on the wrist, has great features, and can work seamlessly with your Android phone – Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 should be your first option. The new smartwatch from the Korean’s features a rounded face, evocative of a traditional wristwatch, and packs in some very useful health and fitness features that pit it right next to the Apple Watch 6 – and did we say, the price is almost identical for the two.

The look and feel

Samsung’s flagship wearable doesn’t really make a big intrinsic change – the watch has a familiar round dial with a precision rotating bezel that helps navigate the menu when you don’t wish to, or cannot interact with the touchscreen.

The Galaxy Watch 3 comes in two models – a 41mm and a 45mm – and features a stainless steel casing. A titanium version of the watch is expected to be in the works, but it will be an expensive proposition to consider, if and when it launches. The watch features an Always-On Display, which allows you to read notification and check fitness metrics only at a glance.

Though Apple Watch Series 6 has a better resolution and a more vivid display, Galaxy flagship is trying to play catchup with watch face configuration possibilities. Over the years, if there is one thing we have come to terms with is the fact that Apple is leaps and bounds ahead of competition when it comes to giving consumers options to customize the watch face or interchange the bands.

With the Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung is hoping to match Apple with interchangeable straps and a large assortment of watch faces. Where Samsung does one better is the option to match watch face with your day’s attire – simply feed in a picture of what you’re wearing on a particular day and the watch face will match up.

Health, fitness and more

Apple Watch over the years has become a reliable med-gadget and this is forcing other manufactures to keep pace with health monitoring and fitness tracking features. Galaxy Watch 3 features about 40 preset workout activity tracking options with automatic monitoring of calories burned, steps taken, heart rate, sleep, and fall detection.

The watch is powered by Tizen OS and has only 8GB of board storage. It comes with health monitoring feature including Electrocardiogram (ECG), and the blood oxygen saturation level monitor. The watch doesn’t boost a massive battery upgrade but it does offer up to two days of back up on normal usage. With the GPS and fitness tracking option activated, the backup drops to a day, which is still better than the Apple Watch 6’s 18 hour backup.

Just like the Watch 6, the Galaxy Watch 3 is also powered wirelessly, but as an added option, it comes with Wireless PowerShare, which allow user to place the watch on the back of a compatible Samsung smartphone to charge wirelessly. Samsung watch comes in mystic silver, mystic bronze, and mystic black colorways and starts at $399. The larger 45mm Galaxy Watch 3 will set you back $429.99 / $449 for the LTE variant.