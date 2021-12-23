Simple and legible Citizen × hobo Eco-Drive is inspired by vintage military watches

As the Haute horology world pushes for watches with complications and exclusive craftsmanship, Citizen returns in partnership with Tokyo-based hobo with a simple watch that draws its inspiration from vintage military field watches.

The modest design of the Citizen × hobo Eco-Drive Watch has just dropped this past week. It is a timepiece that sticks to the basic time and day-date formula and removes all the other unnecessary details to lure the minimalist in you.

The looks and feel

The watch features comfortable to wear, 37mm matte finish stainless steel case. The military watch-style 24-hour display with hands and markers coated in lume is really easy to read and has just the most important elements requisite of a modern lifestyle.

Citizen × hobo Eco-Drive Watch draws power from Citizen’s in-house solar-powered Eco-Drive movement to offer the watch up to 180 day power reserve. The brown dial with day and date function at the usual 3 o’clock position rests over the proprietary Citizen hardware.

Other details

This collaborative watch from Citizen and hobo comes paired with either a brown cowhide leather strap or a choice to swap it with a gray nylon NATO strap.

The addition of 100 meter water resistance, the 8mm thick Citizen × hobo Eco-Drive Watch is priced at 27,000 YEN (roughly $240).