Casio G-Shock MT-G MTGB2000PH2A Blue Phoenix is a rainbow of colors

From Dragon Ball to rainbow CasiOak to the colorful titanium variant, G-Shock has always adopted vibrant hues opposite to the conservative approach of its competitors. The journey of flaunting colors and resilience continues for Casio and its G-Shock brand in the pandemic as well.

Now, merging top-notch Japanese craftsmanship with legendary durability of G-Shock, Casio has announced G-Shock MT-G MTGB2000PH2A Blue Phoenix, one of the more intriguing pallet of colors from the brand.

The look and feel

G-Shock MT-G MTGB2000PH2A Blue Phoenix is a mammoth, 51mm stainless steel and carbon case watch that entices one with its kaleidoscopic rainbow gradient finish. The case wears a mix of polished and brushed surface that adds to the eye-catching look of this G-Shock.

The complex kaleidoscope of deep violet, cobalt blue, orange and yellow on the case, bezel, dial and the angular integrated bracelet is accentuated manifold with gold ion plating on the bezel screws, crown, pushers. This offers a luxe appearance to the classic G-Shock now delivered in vibrant colors.

Further details

Reportedly, a complex layering process is used to achieve this charismatic gradient finish, which makes each G-Shock Blue Phoenix unique. Casio says, because of this uniqueness no to Blue Phoenix watches will be the same, there will be subtle deviation in the pattern.

Swaying a little from the watch’s case and design let’s focus on the multicolor dial, which is no less staggering. It comes with four subdials, date counter and below it is the in-house quartz movement powering the gut. The watch is equipped with all the G-Shock native features including Tough Solar charging – which guarantees 29 months of battery life on a single charge – six band radio-controlled automatic timekeeping, and Bluetooth for connecting with the G-Shock app.

This spectrum of colors is 200m water-resistant and comes paired to a resin strap in a deep translucent navy blue color. G-Shock MT-G MTGB2000PH2A Blue Phoenix is now available for $1,100.