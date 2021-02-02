Seiko kicks off 2021 with five 140th anniversary edition watches

The Japanese watchmaking giant Seiko is going to have a splendid 2021. At least that’s how the brand is starting off this year, which marks its 140th anniversary since the inception in 1881. Sekio has blasted into the thick of things with the launch of five impressive watches in its Presage, Prospex and Astron collections.

While the highlight of the initial anniversary launch would be the limited edition Presage SPB205, the trio of Prospex diver models with green dial inspired by the picturesque island of Iriomote in Okinawa, Japan, lives with the company’s motto of showcasing different faces of the country.

The limited edition time-and-date references Prospex SLA047 and Prospex SPB207 are accompanied by solar-powered Prospex SSC807 chronograph. All three models are paired with a stainless steel bracelet or an option for green silicone strap. The watches in the Presage and Prospex anniversary edition will begin retailing in April, though the solar-powered GPS Astron model is already up for grabs.

Presage SPB205J1

Let’s start with the very modern and dramatic Presage model. The Presage line’s Sharp Edge variant features a 39.3mm black hard-coated stainless steel case which is complemented with golden hands and indexes. This color combination creates a sunlight at dawn effect. This black coating is carried over to the bezel, crown and metal bracelet. The Presage SPB205J1 is powered by in-house 6R35 automatic, self-winding movement that offers a 70 hour power reserve. Slated to go on sale starting April 1, this watch is water resistant to 100 meters and is priced at $1,150. Only 4.000 of these will be made.

Prospex SLA047J1

The biggest in the anniversary edition Prospex trio with green dial, the SLA047J1 measures 44.3mm in diameter. Featuring stainless steel case with unidirectional bezel made from ceramic, the watch comes paired with steel bracelet featuring three-fold clasp. Measuring 15.4mm thick, the professional-grade dive watch is water resistant to 300 meters. With 3 o’clock date window, the Prospex SLA047J1 is powered by in-house Caliber 8L35 that offers 50 hour power reserve. The watch is priced at $3,200, and it is limited to only 3,000 pieces.

Prospex SPB207J1

Presented in a slightly smaller form factor and subtle difference on the green dial, the Prospex SPB207 comes in a 42mm case that measures 12.5mm thick. This slimmer watch doesn’t in anyway compromise the essence of Seiko’s dive watches; it is water-resistant up to 200 meters and feature a black unidirectional bezel. Limited to 6,000 examples and priced at $1,350, this Prospex watch is powered by an in-house 6R35 automatic with self-winding movement that provides a power reserve of 70 hours.

Prospex SSC807J1

The exciting diving chronograph in the collection, Prospex SSC807J1 is solar-powered Seiko featuring screw-down chronograph pushers on either side of the crown. Featuring a 44.5mm stainless steel case on a similar bracelet, the watch measures 13.7mm thick and has three black sub dials with power reserve indicator just above the 6 o’clock position. Water resistant to 200 meter, the $750 Prospex SSC807J1 is limited to 4,000 examples and it is powered by Seiko’s caliber V192 – solar-powered quartz movement.

Astron SSH083

Another solar-powered chronograph on the block, the Astron SSH083 features GPS and is designed to “capture the beauty of cherry blossom by night.” The excitement of Japanese cherry blossom extends far into the night, and this watch with black case and bracelet mimics that time of the day. The purple dial then captures the essence of the blooming flowers under the starry sky. Featuring a 42.7mm case, the Astron SSH083 is powered by Seiko’s 5X53 movement and it is now available for about $3,000. The watch will be limited to only 1,500 pieces.