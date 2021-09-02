MB&F x L’Epée 1839 Orb is beautiful reminder of how time flies for desk warriors

If there is one watchmaking duo that intrigues our imagination like no other, it is hands down the scientific horology magicians from MB&F and L’Epée 1839. After awing the desk warriors completely with the T-Rex Table Clock, the duo is back with a mesmerizing MB&F x L’Epée 1839 Orb.

The eyeball socket reminiscent clock draws inspiration from a beetle’s wing case and flings oven to reveal the intricacies of watchmaking within. The playful timepiece is like a ball in one orientation and shortly it can transform in shape to open up its versatile display.

The time-telling orb

In the closed formation, as we said, the clock made from lacquer-coated aluminum resembles an eye socket sitting stationery on the tabletop. The beautiful time display resembles the pupil of the eye and the four wing-like flaps graced with kiln-fired enamel are held closed using magnets.

When you open, the clock display – with minutes and hours – protrudes out of the wings mimicking elytra or wing cases of a beetle. This allows the clock to be placed in various positions.

The details









The MB&F x L’Epée 1839 Orb is powered by a L’Epée 1839 hour-striking movement that is made from brass and stainless steel plated with palladium. Comprising 17-jewel and about 300 components, the capricious movement beats at 18,000bph and is manually wound for eight days of power reserve.

The interesting part of the clock is its chime feature that strikes the hour; it can be repeated at the press of a button. The Orb measures 7 x 7-inches when closed and it weighs slightly under 2kgs. The clock flings open to measure almost 10-inch x 12-inches.

For those interested, the Orb is priced at CHF 28,500 (approx. $31,000). Only 50 of these incredible beauties will be ever made, so if there is an urge, you’d want to act fast.