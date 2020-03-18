Inspired by Japan’s ‘Cherry Blossom’ festival, this Air Max 95 is spring-ready

Want a new pair of shoes to welcome the spring, Air Max 95 “Cherry Blossom” edition is for you. Only catch, it is just available in Japan. If I’m right, you aren’t traveling across the globe for a pair of Nike joggers in the wake of a pandemic.

Yeah, courtesy the advancement in tech, you can get the pair delivered at your doorstep just in case you want to rock the classic silhouette. For those wondering why cherry; this iteration of the Air Max 95 is inspired by Japan’s cherry blossom festival, Hanami, which is a long-standing Japanese tradition of welcoming spring.

Don the classic in cherry

Air Max 95 has been an instant hit with runners and sneaker aficionados alike for a long time now, so tinkering with its colors so dramatically is a bold move from Nike. We got the first peek at the new pair when atmos’ creative director, Hirofumi Kojima, released the look on Instagram last week.

The pair boasts a black speckled outsole and midsole, the hue extends all the way to the foxing and toe cap. This blackish base forms stage for a multi-colored upper, which exclusively features colorful cherry blossom graphics that are visible through the mesh layer on the toe box and eyelets, enhanced by floral motifs.

Exclusive availability

The spring-ready flair features Air Max labeling on the tongue and Nike branding the profile, insole and heel. Designed as a tribute to Japan’s popular cherry blossom festival, the sneaker was previously available in-store only at atmos.

The Cherry Blossom Air Max 95 is now retailing online on atmos website, exclusively in Japan, for ¥17,000 (approximately $159).