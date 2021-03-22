Six beautiful places in Greece for a brilliant vacation

Greece is known for its abundance of ancient ruins, picturesque villages, beautiful beaches, and inviting atmosphere – which makes it one of the top tourist destinations in Europe. This country in the Balkans is steeped in historic, natural and cultural beauty.

The Mamma Mia movies have definitely unveiled the beauty of this magnificent country. Each Greek destination offers stunning landscapes, historic sites, buzzing nightlife, and culinary pleasures. From the Ionian Islands in the west to islands in the Aegean Sea, from the pre-Hellenic Minoan culture of Crete to the ruins at Delphi – here are the six best places to visit in Greece for a brilliant travel experience.

Thessaloniki

Thessaloniki is the second-largest city in Greece, and was an important and wealthiest city of the Byzantine Empire. The historic city features numerous notable memorials such as its Byzantine walls, White Tower and Turkish baths, along with colorful food markets, museums and art galleries. The Paleochristian and Byzantine monuments of Thessaloniki, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, several Roman, Ottoman, and Sephardic Jewish buildings attract millions of tourists every year. Lively festivals, social gatherings, and a happening nightlife make this city worthwhile of a visit.

Crete

Crete is the largest Greek island with beautiful mountainous terrain and home to the finest architectural details from Crete’s Venetian era. While the north region of the island has architectural and historical prowess, the southern part boasts dramatic landscapes and beaches. The bustling city of Heraklion, the impressive Minoan ruins at Phaistos, and once a hippie colony of Matala – all these sites are the most popular among the tourists.

Santorini Island

The famously romantic destination, Santorini is a volcanic island in the Cyclades islands in the Aegean Sea. It features dramatic views, stunning sunsets, traditional white-washed houses, and breathtaking sights of the deep blue ocean. The capital town of Fira is a blend of Venetian and Cycladic architecture, with white cobblestone streets bustling with shops, taverns, hotels and cafes. The iconic village of Oia is the most popular tourist destination for its pastel-washed houses on a cliffside.

Athens

Athens is largest city of Greece and one of the world’s oldest cities. The city has beautiful combination of historical and modern features. It is famous for its archaeological ruins and monuments such as the famous Acropolis, the Parthenon, the Ancient Agora and the Theater of Dionysos. This bustling city is also a crucial center for business, culture and busy nightlife. Moreover, it has a gleaming coastline with fine beach resorts and pristine waters.

Mykonos Island

Famous as a cosmopolitan destination among the Greek islands, Mykonos is a stunningly picturesque Cycladic towns with highly photogenic maze of tiny streets and white-washed steps lanes. The island is known for its sandy beaches and buzzing nightlife. Mykonos is home to plenty of Greek and European restaurants. The natural and traditional beauty of Mykonos is world-known, and it has a cluster of unique Cycladic architecture set around a picturesque fishing-village bay.

Delphi

Second to the Acropolis in Athens, Delphi is the most popular archaeological site of Greece. Located along the slopes of the awe-inspiring Mount Parnassus, Delphi is a modern town in Greece – popular for its significant ruins and structures including the Temple of Apollo, the Athenian Treasury, the theater and hippodrome that once hosted events of the ancient Pythian Games. It is known as a stunning historic site of the country and attracts many tourists for the sheer beauty of the landscape below.