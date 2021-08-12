Six best superhero movies of 21st century so far

Superhero movies have established themselves as a successful category in the cinematic universe. While the MCU dominates much of the genre, there are so many superhero movies from other makers as well, which offer a good plot laced with strong messages and a glimpse of contemporary times.

With the advancement of CGI, superhero movies have come a long way in the 21st entury. From a thrilling story of Batman’s war on evil to the first major female-led superhero film, there is a vast selection of brilliant cinematic pieces in the genre. Here are the six best superhero movies of this century so far.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

There has been a lot of iterations of Spider-Man movies that have played different angles of Web-Slinger’s life with different faces. However, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” towers above them all with a beautiful and simple message – everybody can wear the mask and be a superhero. This Sony Pictures Animation movie features a young boy Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), who discovers his superpowers as a small army of alternate universe superheroes arrive in New York. This Oscar-winner presents a miracle of next-level technology, genius narrative and fearlessness to break the rules – it’s a must-watch for superhero movie fans.

The Dark Knight

All three films of “The Dark Knight” Trilogy are absolutely brilliant. With a dazzling team-up of Christopher Nolan, Christian Bale and Heath Ledger, the second installment of the franchise worked charm on the audiences and critics alike. This 2008 Batman movie is best known for the electric performance of its young Joker (Heath Ledger). It was unlike anything anybody had seen before. The movie offered a mature and powerful narrative that drew real-life parallels and kept the spectators on the edge of their seats.

The Incredibles

This 2004 Pixar movie lives up to its name. “The Incredibles” features the lives of a family of superheroes, who after being pushed into shadows, are enforced to return when a non-superpowered villain shows up to destroy their world. Although it was aimed mostly at children, its rich and mature theme appeals to every age group. From marital issues to general struggles of life, this movie explores common aspects of human life while offering unparalleled visuals.

Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman, after making his debut as Black Panther in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, reprised his role as Wakanda’s king T’Challa/Black Panther in this blockbuster. This MCU movie became the first superhero movie to be nominated for the Best Picture Oscar. It offers a unique cinematic treat featuring equal parts spy movie and sociological treatise, which is exhilarating, hilarious and deeply sad. The movie has a great cast comprising Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Andy Serkis.

Wonder Woman

“Wonder Woman” was the first major female-led superhero film with astounding Gal Gadot in the lead. Director Patty Jenkins pulled off a miracle with this no-nonsense, grounded-in-reality movie. This superhero movie is empowering, heroic and inspirational, and has had a lasting cultural impact as it shows Wonder Woman as a female warrior rather than a sex object. It offers amusing flashbacks, engaging story and stunning chemistry between Gal Gadot’s Diana and Chris Pine’s Steve.

Avengers: Endgame

After the devastating events of “Avengers: Infinity War” and Thanos’ success in disappearing half the world, the audience was left on a cliffhanger. When the Avengers return, the feelings of loss and despair were so grounded that they elevated the plot and characterization of the movie to a whole new level. The highlights of the movie are the final battle scene where all of the heroes reemerge to take on the Mad Titan, Black Widow and Iron Man’s sacrifice and Captain America’s decision to live his life in an alternate past. This one is an epic ride from start to end and is one of the best superhero movies of the century.